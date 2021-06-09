Kia Sportage 2022, this is the new generation of the SUV

It’s official! After months of anticipation, Kia finally unveils the Sportage 2022, yes, in Korean version and for other markets around the world. The new generation of the SUV for Europe will be presented in September, although we can already get an idea of ​​what it will be like.

Have new Kia Sportage. Or, at least, we can already know its Korean version and that it will be launched in some markets around the world. The new SUV, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated launches on the market this year, it will be presented instead in its European version probably already in autumn, although the Korean brand has already unveiled his image and some details for the rest of the markets, without specifying if it will change a lot or not.

The expectation about the new Kia Sportage is supported by its great sales success. In a year in which two of the best-selling models are also renewed of the category, such as Nissan qashqai and the Hyundai tucsonWe were already waiting impatiently for the first details of the new Sportage, and they arrived this very morning after many months of rumors and anticipations.

Kia Sportage 2022.

Despite Kia at the moment has not revealed practically any technical details, or engines or specifications, at least we already know it through these first official photos. And, by surprise, both inside and out. According to the first images, there is no doubt that the new generation marks an important leap compared to its predecessor, both in quality and especially in a style that is now more audacious and differentiating.

The completely new Kia Sportage 2022 already reflects a new design style from its front, with a much more striking grille and a new black mesh lower section. New daytime running lights at the front complete the image of an SUV with much more aggressive and dynamic lines.

With a line in addition to waist much more sporty, which is raised at an angle to add more distinction to the new D-pillar as well, the first images also show us a contrasting black roof for the 2022 Kia Sportage. In some features the new SUV recalls to the EV6, a new 100% electric SUV already presented by the brand; however, the Sportage adopts a much more conventional hatchback and a more vertical rear window. New plastic linings and a rear bumper reinforce its character.

As Kia has also announced, customers who are still looking for a more exclusive appearance may be eligible for the new Sportage X-Line trim. This will include revised front bumpers, more black accents, a more pronounced roof bar, interior wood trim and the possibility, among other improvements, of having seats in sage green or padded black.

Kia Sportage 2022: this is its interior.

Kia Sportage 2022: more digital and advanced inside

But if outside The Kia Sportage is a brand new SUV, on the inside now it will be much more distinctive and will follow in the footsteps of Sorento. With new three-dimensional air vents, a new center console topped by a rotating gear stick and a new driving mode selector, the SUV raises its level of sophistication.

Besides, the Sportage instrumentation will now be fully digital and the SUV will include a completely new information and training system, of which still, yes, no further specifications are given. For now, we can tell little more about this new generation that you can already see in the photos that the Korean brand has unveiled.

As a last note, Karim Habib, Kia Chief Designer, ensures that in the coming months we will learn more details about the new SUV. But it does confirm that “reinventing the Sportage has given our talented design teams a great opportunity to do something new; to be inspired by the recent relaunch of the brand and the introduction of the EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the new Sportage, we did not want to just take a step forward, but to move to a different level in the SUV class. “