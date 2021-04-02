Kia Sorento PHEV: the eco-friendly ‘carriage’ with the ZERO label

Although it may not seem like it, the large SUV segment is one of the most thriving in our market, as revealed by the fact that its sales grew by 135% between 2014 and 2019 and, although the data for 2020 does not serve to compare in this sense, it does point light to this progression. And is that of 4% of sales of electrified models (hybrids and ‘plug-in’ hybrids) at the beginning of the period, they have gone down to 26% last year.

Because precisely in these large cars (the new Sorento is 4.81 meters long) that power supply offers great benefits. Especially if we talk about the PHEV variants, ‘plug in’ or plug-in hybrids, with a good ‘money box for kilometers in which the combustion engine does not intervene, substantially reducing consumption. In the case of this Korean SUV, up to 55 kilometers (70 in urban cycle says the brand), which implies having the ZERO emissions label from the DGT, with its many advantages. It’s on sale now, for a few pStrong starting at 50,900 euros discounted the launch promotion. If we also finance the purchase with the brand, the final price (then you will have to add the corresponding interest), drops to 45,500 euros. Here you can see more pictures of the car.

The new variant completes the range of the fourth generation of the Sorento, which arrived in Spain at the end of last year with diesel and hybrid gasoline engines. Always, built on a new platform for SUV models with a significant gain in stiffness and lightness, as well as being conceived from the beginning to house large batteries such as those required by a PHEV.

All, within a plan of the company, which already has 16 electrified models, of which 70% are with SUV or crossover bodywork. Among them, two are 100% battery-operated (Niro and Soul), to which a third model will be added after the summer, this one developed from the beginning with this technology. Until 2025, Kia will launch 11 fully electric cars and aims for 25% of the vehicles it sells by then to have some kind of electric aid. In this way, invest 22,500 million euros.

Seven seats and a good trunk

Very American taste, but also recognized in Europe, the Sorento PHEV is hardly distinguishable by the logos and the charging port to recharge the battery, although While the other engines can carry 18 to 20-inch wheels, on this one they are always 19. Otherwise, the body is rich in chrome or gloss black painted elements. The rear is the part with the most personality, with the vertical LED lights, the spoiler that hides the windshield wiper, the name of the car clearly visible on the tailgate. (which is electrically operated) and the lower moldings that integrate the dual exhaust outlets.

In addition, the unit that we were able to test came with the Luxury Pack that includes side steps and makes the car appear lower. Above all, when accessing the interior, although that impression also has a lot to do with that those days I was using a VW Touareg also PHEV. This model, also a higher step in terms of approach, boasts an extremely minimalist interior, with a gigantic central screen and for this reason, perhaps the Sorento seemed a bit motley in a first impression. It happens that later you see that it is also fully digitized, both the instrument panel (specific and 12.3 inches) and the multimedia of the console (10.25 inches) and you realize that it is a prejudice. In addition, the fact that the air conditioning has independent controls is appreciated rather than looking at the menus.

In fact, there are quite a few buttons, such as the one called ‘Driver only’ and that improves efficiency by air conditioning only the driver’s side. Or the one that allows you to switch between EV (100% electric), automatic or hybrid modes for electric propulsion. In addition, a roulette placed behind the change allows us to select different programs that intervene in the classical dynamics, with the addition that, to the three conventional (Eco, Comfort and Sport) are added another three specific for field (Snow, Mud and Sand). Depending on which one we choose, this is how brakes, steering, accelerator and gearbox respond. The overall presence is quite good and soft materials are mostly. With the Luxury pack we also have leather upholstery.

One of the aspects in which this Sorento stands out the most is in the spaciousness of the cabin. It is always offered with seven seats, the second row is longitudinally slidable and the third, with a somewhat complicated access, can also accommodate adults, although with very bent knees. As it was foreseen from the beginning that the car could carry batteries, it hardly loses some space for the legs in the occupants of the second row (three centimeters less compared to the diesel) and It enjoys almost the same trunk: 604 liters with five occupants (809 if the second row moves completely forward) and 175 with seven..

With 265 horses, always all-wheel drive



The Sorento ‘plug in’ propulsion is entrusted to a 1.6-liter petrol engine plus another electric one that delivers 265 CV together (with a huge maximum torque of 350 Nm), which are managed through an automatic gearbox. six gears. The traction is total. The lithium-ion battery, placed on the floor under the front seats, has a gross capacity of 13.8 kWh. 55 km in zero emissions mode, which means that the car has the ZERO label of the DGT, with emissions (in the first 100 kilometers) of only 38 grams of CO2 per km. When it comes to recharging it (the car comes standard with a Schuko type connector, the usual ones), we will need between 3.25 and five hours, depending on how we use a charging pole or a domestic plug. And, like most PHEVs, the on-board charger does not allow ‘chutes’ at more than 3.3 kWh.

The route I did was 120 kilometers, most of them on secondary roads. Salt with 40 km of electric autonomy and alternating all types of driving (sometimes in 100% electric and others in hybrid), in addition to making a fairly long climb in Sport mode- At the end of the route, consumption remained at 6.5 liters on average., a figure that some colleagues who sought to maximize efficiency, clearly left below six liters. I was always a little over the limit on the motorway and on the road, clearly …

In terms of behavior, none of them match the pace at which you would normally drive with your family. It is a comfortable car, with a suspension very designed for asphalt (it is very hard when you get out of it), it supports well and the bodywork does not wobble excessively if you wear it thin, because in sudden changes of support, it does not stop being a car big, tall and very heavy. It goes to 2,200 kilos, hence the suspension morons as well. I didn’t have the time or find the place to test the off-road driving modes.

Two very well equipped versions

The Sorento PHEV with Drive finish comes standard, in addition to the elements already mentioned (19-inch wheels, all-wheel drive or double digital display with navigator included and specific graphics for the management of the hybrid system), with dual zone climate control, front and rear LED headlights, USB sockets in all rows, electric driver’s seat, smart key and front and rear parking sensors. In terms of safety, in addition to the usual systems (traction, braking and stability controls, seven airbags, etc.), it has a good number of assistants: driver fatigue, signal recognition, lane keeping linked to road traffic. Adaptive cruise control with curve function, emergency braking with pedestrian recognition and an accident avoidance system at intersections. This variant has a price, discounted the launch campaign, of 50,900 euros.

For 54,510 euros you can access the Emotion finish, which adds a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree exterior camera, automatic tailgate, heated seats and steering wheel, Bose sound system, wireless charger for the mobile and new aids: one that prevents collisions by unparking the car and the blind spot monitoring system. The latter is novel because when we activate a turn signal, the dials of the watch box (right or left, whichever corresponds) show us the images of that side of the road taken by a camera in the rear-view mirror. It works very well, with very sharp wide-angle images, it only requires acquiring the automaticity of looking at the frame instead of the mirror, since it offers a wider perspective. But it is not mandatory, as it happens in cars (in the case of Audi or Lexus) that dispense with the exterior mirrors and replace them with screens inside.

Finally, for 58,110 euros, the Sontero PHEV with Luxury Pack add to all the above footpegs, sports pedals, Napa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats (the driver’s with electric lumbar adjustment) and a head up display. In all versions, the navigation and connectivity system has many functions, such as information in real time, management by oral orders or the possibility of communicating with passengers in the last row. Likewise, through the Uvo Connect app, we will have information about the status and location of the vehicle, the level of charge and the possibility of starting it, opening and closing the doors or launching routes directly to the navigator.

