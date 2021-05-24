Kia Sorento offer analysis May 2021

There are many offers and bargains that the MOVES III Plan has left us with more than € 7,000 of aid, which we have been reeling off one by one. It is now time to take a look at the Kia range, in which we find the plug-in hybrid version of the brand new Kia Sorento, a large SUV with 265 hp, which can be purchased for € 40,500, that is, only € 600 than the 200 HP access diesel engine.

The Kia Sorento PHEV is a fairly complete family vehicle

This fourth generation of the Sorento stands out for a more worked design of clear American inspiration, but above all, by the quality jump that has experienced Kia’s largest SUV in terms of materials and execution, although although it is still a step behind the classic premium references such as the BMW X5 or the Volvo XC90, which have a considerably higher price .

However, we are facing a 4.81 meter SUV well made and very spacious with a luggage compartment of up to 809 liters in the most favorable five-seater configuration. Regarding the level of equipment, the drive-in finish is especially complete, with elements such as a 10.25 “multimedia system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, LED headlights, 19” wheels, 12.3 “digital instrumentation and much more.

As for the mechanical section, say that we have already got behind the wheel of this Sorento PHEV, which we thought quite solvent for benefits for day to day (8.7 seconds in the 0 to 100 km / h), although we must not lose sight of the fact that it is a 2.2-ton SUV whose natural habitat is the expressways. So, let’s remember that it uses a plug-in hybrid mechanics with a 265 hp combined total power and 350 Nm of torque engine, also having a six-speed double clutch automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

Also, thanks to its 13.7 kWh gross capacity lithium-ion battery It is capable of homologate a range in purely electric mode of 57 km according to the WLTP cycle, which makes it the bearer of the DGT label ZERO and all its advantages.

It has practically no rivals that equal its price-product ratio

The Kia Sorento Drive 1.6 T-GDi PHEV (265 CV) 4×4 AT6 costs € 40,500, a price that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 15,000 to 36 months and what includes the € 5,000 of help from the MOVES Plan, which makes it necessary to scrap a used car with a minimum ownership of one year and seven years old.

As the main alternative we find the SEAT Tarraco Xcellence e-Hybrid from € 38,120 including the five thousand euros of the MOVES, a less extensive proposal and without all-wheel drive, but slightly more economical. As for the premium repertoire, a clear alternative is the BMW X3 xDrive30e, which scales up to € 62,300 in the official rate without aid. Finally, it remains to quote the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Motion 4WD for € 28,000, the smallest of all those named, but with decent equipment and a very attractive price that already includes the state discount.