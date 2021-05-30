KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition, new sportier finish for the United States

A new special edition of the small crossover exclusively for the United States. The KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition is presented with greater distinction with special equipment both outside and inside, together with a significant increase in the provision of safety equipment in the offer for 2022.

The KIA Seltos faces slight changes. The smallest model in KIA’s offer in the United States improves its weakest points for 2022, including new equipment and introducing a new typical top-of-the-range finish. Its about new KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition.

The new finish is characterized by adopting certain darkened aesthetic details, which is a more elegant and sporty plus, contributing to this the new 18-inch alloy wheels painted in matt black. The same finish also dresses the radiator grille, the roof bars and the side steps. In addition, the updated Seltos will feature the brand new emblem, recently released.

The KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition is a new sportier finish with dark details

The KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition is only available with all-wheel drive

The Nightfall Edition also comes with a differentiated interior, with more cache. The interior atmosphere is of black coloc, with the dashboard of this color and highlighting a sports steering wheel with flattened bottom rim, in addition to a great 10.25-inch touchscreen above center console. The Korean firm also offers a new combination of coatings with different shades of purple.

The KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition is offered with all-wheel drive and two gasoline engines: the basic 2.0 atmospheric that develops 146 hp associated with the Intelligent Variable Automatic Transmission (IVT) or the powerful engine 1.6-liter turbo T-GDI 175hp and its DCT 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It should be noted that all the levels of finishes with which the Seltos is sold in the American market, already have the most important driving safety assistants as standard equipment, in the case of the frontal collision prevention system with pedestrian detection. , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Automatic High Beam Lights. While the “Nightfall Edition” and “EX AWD” also add blind spot collision avoidance assistants and rear cross traffic alert, and “SX AWD” adds highway driving assistant, cyclist detection and lane departure assist.

The interior of the KIA Seltos Nightfall Edition features the flat steering wheel rim, a very sporty detail