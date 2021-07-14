Kia seltos launch in colombia

The vehicle list of the compact SUV segment is long, including models like The Chevrolet Tracker, Ford, Ecosport, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Renegade, Mazda CX-30, Nissan Kicks, Opel Crossland, Peugeot 2008, Renault Duster, Seat Arona, Suzuki Vitara and Volkswagen T-Cross. And on top of that, now comes a new player, the Kia Seltos.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Seltos, Colombia Launch

Coming from India, from the Anantapur plant, Andhra Pradesh, the Kia Seltos lands in our country in Emotion, Vibrant and Zenith versions, all sharing the same engine: the well-known 1.6-liter aspirated with 121 horsepower and 151 Nm of torque that, depending on the version, are sent to the front wheels by means of a manual or automatic transmission and six gears in both cases.

Kia Seltos 2022. Photo: Manuel Orduz, Motor magazine

Its dimensions place it in the middle of the segment, measuring 4.3 meters long, 1.8 wide and 1.6 high; the ground clearance is 19 cm and the trunk has a capacity of 433 liters. Depending on the version, it can fit 16 or 17-inch wheels.

Speaking of trims, the 82 million Emotion starts with the 16-inch wheels and roof rails for the exterior, while the safety section only includes two airbags and the regulation ABS for the brakes. The equipment of this version of the Kia Seltos is completed with an 8-inch screen for the infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, light sensor and rear air vents. If configured with automatic transmission (89 million), led headlights are also received.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Seltos, Colombia Launch

This is followed by the 87 million Vibrant version, which is now only available with automatic transmission and which Increase the airbag count to a total of six. It also moves to the 17-inch wheels, receives halogen-illuminated explorers, and the interior is finished in gloss black and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Kia Seltos 2022. Photo: Manuel Orduz, Motor magazine

Finally, the Kia Seltos Zenith, of 103 million pesos and also configured only with the six-speed automatic transmission, it is the only one that adds traction and stability controls to its equipment, along with a hill start assistant. The air conditioning is automatic, the headlights and explorers have LED lighting, the upholstery is in leather and there are different driving and traction modes that are selected from a button next to the gear lever.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Seltos, Colombia Launch

Kia Seltos 2022

Kia too took advantage of the launch of the Seltos to present in society the Carnival 2022, announced in our country since the end of last month in a single version for 200 million pesos and that you can find out at this link.

Kia Carnival 2022. Photo: Manuel Orduz, Motor magazine

Kia Carnival 2022. Photo: Manuel Orduz, Motor magazine

Kia Carnival 2022. Photo: Manuel Orduz, Motor magazine