The Korean firm announces a map of 220 charging points in Spain by 2022

The firm’s electric cars will have free maintenance for the first three years

Kia has unveiled a ten-commitment plan for “customers to lose their fear of the electric car.” It includes a map of 220 charging points throughout Spain, free maintenance of the car during its first three years of life or a free courtesy vehicle to face long trips during the first year.

Eduardo Divar, CEO of Kia Motors Ibérica, has claimed that his brand wants to become a leader in this field in the Spanish market, with eleven fully electric models planned until 2025 and a target global market share of 6.6%.

Divar itself has assumed that the disparity in prices with thermal vehicles will still last a few years, until the development of technology and the volume of electric vehicles allow for lower costs. Hence, it has urged administrations to reinforce their commitment. He has given as an example the case of the Canary Islands, where electric companies do not pay VAT.

The CEO has recognized that the transition to electromobility will necessarily involve a training process for customers, as it involves a review of the essential concept of the car and the main driver of change is European environmental legislation, not current demand. The announced commitments are intended to help facilitate this recalibration.

Kia has unveiled ten engagements with all-electric vehicles and seven with plug-in hybrids. They are the following:

Exchange guarantee: If the customer is not satisfied with their electric car, they can exchange it during the first month or before the first 1,000 kilometers for another Kia model of equal or greater amount, paying the difference. Courtesy car: Only in electric vehicles and during the first year, customers will be able to access a free thermal courtesy car for 15 days, in order to face long journeys or any other activity without feeling limited by their autonomy. Help with charger installation: Kia has reached an agreement with Repsol so that the brand’s customers can access a 7.4 kilowatt-hour charger for a price of around 1,500 euros. The brand does not rule out that in the future the charger may be offered free of charge in any of its promotions. Own cargo network in Spain: Kia plans to have a network of 220 loading facilities distributed throughout the Spanish geography, prioritizing a strategic location to be able to cover long distances without rushing the autonomy of the vehicles. Damage insurance: Kia will cover the costs of repair and replacement of household charging equipment in case of accidental damage or attempted theft. Premium assistance: only in electrical. Includes free roadside assistance service. The crane will take the electric car to the peninsular destination chosen by the client and then return it to its place of origin. 7 year warranty: in line with the rest of the brand’s offer. The warranty also includes the battery in the case of fully electric cars. Free maintenance: only in electrical. Car maintenance will be free for the first three years in the brand’s network of workshops and official dealerships. One-stop shop for dealing with the brand: Clients will be able to contact the firm through an independent channel that will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Unrestricted mobility in the city: As they are electric vehicles, they will avoid any potential restrictions that cities apply to urban mobility.

THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Kia Motors Ibérica has announced that it expects a 41% drop in sales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, going from 1,197,507 units in 2019 to about 706,610 in 2020.

The rental channel will collapse 67% and the private market will drop 40%.

“After the coronavirus crisis we will have the economic crisis, which we will see if we can go back faster than in 2008,” added Divar, general director of the firm in Spain. “In the best case scenario, the crisis will lead to a historic 8% drop in GDP.”

