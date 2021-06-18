Kia Picanto | Test | Opinion

The new Picanto 2021 updated the third generation of the brand’s smallest model, launched in 2017. It is a successful model, since this month the Korean firm echoed that it had managed to reach 900,000 units sold in Europe. Not bad for a small car.

That success can be extrapolated to our country. In Spain, the Picanto was the leader in its particular market segment in 2020. It is true that we cannot speak of an important figure (it was the year in which the Covid-19 hit the hardest), but since it was launched back in 2004 it has already been they have sold 90,000 units.

What makes the Picanto so popular? And, above all, how does this model improve on the previous one, how well was it selling? We have spent a week with the car to try to answer those two questions.

Exterior

The dimensions of the car are very small, as it barely measures 3,595 mm long, of which 2,400 correspond to the distance between axes. It is not very wide either, as it stays at 1,595 mm, by 1,485 mm. Ideal for finding parking in places with little supply.

The design is similar to that of the car it replaced, but there are notable changes, especially in this GT-Line version that we have in hand. That way, by changing a few things, you get a renewed and more distinctive look.

On the front we find redesigned optics and LED daytime running lights integrated into the main headlights. The GT-Lines have body-colored bumpers, with glossy black highlights, and reworked fog lamps.

Its silhouette does not change on the side (it is sold exclusively with a five-door body) and the most notable changes are in the new aluminum wheel designs. The ones in our unit were 15 inches, with 185/55 tires. You can choose from 10 body colors.

If you take a look behind you, you’ll see redesigned LED taillights and a slimmer fog lamp. The GT-Line also has different bumpers and trims on the exhaust. Few new features in general, but a better look in the end.

Inside

Without having made too many changes, it is striking that the Picanto cabin also looks quite renewed. Of course, in the GT-Line finish the finishes are very good for a car of its price. I liked the materials (without being luxurious) and also the quality of the price adjustments.

This version, more than by image, I find it interesting because of the seats it equips. They are comfortable and the upholstery, without being leather, imitates it quite well and is easy to clean.

It matches the multifunction steering wheel flattened at its base, the gear lever knob or the door trims, all with red stitching. The aluminum and rubber pedals are another detail that tries to give sportiness.

The instrumentation looks good through the steering wheel. It’s classic, with two analog clocks flanking a 4.2-inch screen that serves as the on-board computer. One of the great novelties of this update is the 8.0-inch navigation system that our unit did not have (it is optional). Instead, a monochrome screen with plenty of physical controls and two roulette wheels, very easy to use.

One aspect in which the car stands out is the generous number of storage spaces. In front of the gear lever you have a perfect one to leave your mobile, next to a USB socket and a 12 V socket, preceding a couple of drink rests. There is also space under the front center armrest (a detail that is rare in cars of this size) and also next to the handbrake. They add to a good glove compartment and door bags.

When we analyze all the cars that you can find in this segment we see that most of them are homologated for four occupants. The Picanto can carry five people … legally. In practice, they have to be very thin and, if you put two children’s chairs, as I have to do … well, you don’t even walk in. The height is correct and the legroom is low, obviously, but better than what you can find in most cars of this size.

Trunk

The trunk of the Kia Picanto has 255 liters of capacity, a remarkable figure for a vehicle of its size. The wheel arches are quite noticeable on the sides, but it is something common and hardly avoidable.

We like that it has a double bottom, since the floor can be placed at two heights and leave objects somewhat more hidden, something key in a city car. If you put it on the highest when you fold down the seats (divided into two asymmetrical parts), a flat surface remains, with 1,050 liters of capacity. And under it, a puncture repair kit.

equipment

The new Picanto takes a step forward in equipment. There is a simple version, called Concept, and above it two that vary greatly in appearance. On one side the GT-Line (looking for a more sporty image) and on the other the X-Line (with 15mm more ground clearance and SUV look.

In these more equipped versions you have standard elements such as 15 or 16-inch wheels, cruise control, climate control, folding mirrors … in addition to the exclusive aesthetic details of each one of them.

Best of all is the security envelope. It integrates driving aids such as frontal collision prevention assistant with vehicle and pedestrian detection, blind spot collision avoidance assistant, driver fatigue warning, lane keeping assistant …

Our unit with GT-Line finish did not mount the optional UVO Connect multimedia system. It is an 8-inch touch screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that is also connected to the Internet

Price? Well, a Kia Picanto GT Line with the GT-Line access and finish engine is announced at this time by 13,500 euros. It is the rate recommended by the brand, but you can find Kia Picanto offers in our section of new cars, published by the official dealers of the brand. The indicated price is greatly reduced. Remember also that we have interesting tools so that you can finance the car with all the guarantees and pay for it more comfortably month by month.

Motor

There were not many changes to the engine range with this update. The new Picanto can only be chosen with gasoline engines from the Smartstream family. On the one hand the 1.0 DPI with 67 hp. Above we find the also atmospheric 1.2 from 84 hp, leaving the 1.0 TGDI of 100 CV (supercharged) as a more performance option and that has improvements in injection and gas recirculation.

The protagonist of today’s test is the access version, the 1.0 DPI (Dual Port Injection, since it counts as the 84 CV with double direct and indirect injection system). In our case it is associated with a manual change of five relations but it can equip an automatic one with the same number of relations.

It does not have chilling performance, as it announces an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 14.6 seconds and a top speed of 161 km / h. More remarkable is the data of its consumption, since it homologates 5.2 l / 100 km, equivalent to 119 g / km of CO2, hence it does not pay registration tax.

Behaviour

I love city cars because they reconcile me with the driving of yesteryear: a car that offers what you need in everyday travel, without further consideration or artifice. Comfortable and easy to carry, although some may miss the adjustment of the steering wheel in depth so that the driving position is ideal.

Do not expect superb performance from the engine, which will have to stretch beyond 5,000 rpm to deliver its maximum power and approach 4,000 to enter the maximum torque zone (96 Nm at 3,750 rpm). But the car moves well, which barely weighs 974 kg

The GT-Line may make you think of a sharper set-up. No way. It is a car designed to be comfortable and be carried without more problems in traffic. And that makes it great. Because one might come to think that with an atmospheric car of such low power you would have to be managing the gear all the time. I was surprised that, unless you want to rush a lot, it does not require continuous changes to go relaxed.

The weight of the steering makes it easier to maneuver in the city, where its size is ideal and you will not miss the parking sensors. In motorway traffic is where you most notice that it is a small car, it lacks the poise of larger models. And all this with low consumption, because it is very easy to move, in a mixed use, in the consumption that it approves.

Opinion autos.com

If you are looking for a practical city car that performs wonderfully in the city and on the usual suburban roads, the Picanto is a very good option because it is one of the most affordable. If you want something for highway trips, my advice is to bet on a slightly larger car.

Be careful, that does not mean that you have to pay a much greater sum of money, since, without leaving the brand, a Kia Rio is not much more expensive with the same engine … and even looking a little you can find it even cheaper.

So does it make sense to bet on the smallest if its use is more limited, focused on the city? In Spain, where many of us end up traveling to the town or to the beach, the majority opt for the somewhat larger car.

KIA Picanto 1.0 DPi (67 HP) GT Line

