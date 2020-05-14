At the moment it has been presented in South Korea

The Kia Picanto 2021 is the restyling of the second generation of the urban model. At the moment it has given the face in South Korea under the name Morning Urban, although in essence the car that will arrive in Europe will be the same.

The Kia Picanto 2021 It is the update of the second generation of the Korean urban, which was presented in 2017. Six years before the first debuted, restyling included in 2015.

The shortlist of rivals of the model is made up of some such as the Hyundai i10, also recently renovated, the Toyota Aygo, the Renault Twingo or the Fiat 500.

KIA PICANTO 2021: EXTERIOR

The Kia Picanto 2021 presents a front in which the leading role is taken by the grill Tiger Nose, which in turn is flanked by optical groups that have led technology.

New headlights appear on the fog lights. There are also new chrome accents.

At the rear the headlights have a three-dimensional effect. Also here are decorative chrome elements.

Kia has added a new body color, Honeybee yellow.

Alloy wheels feature a new 16-inch option.

KIA PICANTO 2021: INTERIOR

The Kia Picanto 2021 It stands out inside for an improvement in its technological network. For example, the dashboard offers a small 4.2-inch screen displaying responsible information for the driver.

The multimedia system is displayed on an 8-inch touch screen, its own size for upper segments and identical to the one equipped by the Hyundai i10.

KIA PICANTO 2021: EQUIPMENT

The equipment of the new Kia Picanto 2021 It offers systems such as the collision avoidance assistant in the vehicle’s blind spots, the rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assistance, the assistant that prevents frontal collisions with pedestrian detection or the driver’s attention alert.

KIA PICANTO 2021: MECHANICS

Kia it has only confirmed the mechanical range of the Picanto 2021 for the local market. There it will be powered by a 1.0-liter gasoline engine with 76 horsepower.

It is not ruled out that with the arrival in Europe of the model some ‘mild-hybrid’ version appears.

KIA PICANTO 2021: PRICE

The Kia Picanto 2021 It has a starting price of about 9,000 euros in the local market. The pre-restyling model sells in Spain from 10,700 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

