Kia Niro electric offer analysis June 2021

If the Kia e-Niro was a few months ago one of the most interesting electric due to their price-product ratioThanks to the MOVES Plan, the Kia crossover has become an option that should be taken into account for anyone looking for a vehicle for daily urban and peri-urban travel and who needs a certain space. Thus, the electric Kia Niro costs € 21,800, a price very similar to other general compact SUVs with similar equipment and power.

The city, its natural habitat for benefits and autonomy

The Niro does not stand out as the widest compact crossover in the segmentNor does it intend to, since since it is only offered with ecological mechanics (hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric), it is a model whose natural habitat will be the city. However, with a length of 4.38 meters it has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, 2 cm higher than that of the new Hyundai Tucson, and a solvent trunk of 451 liters. Thus, models designed as electric from the beginning, such as the Volkswagen ID.4, have more space, although it is also true that the German is 20 cm longer.

This remarkable habitability is joined by a correct provision of the Concept access finish, which has elements such as an 8 “multimedia equipment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 17” alloy wheels, light and rain sensor … although given its price, elements such as Full LED headlights are missing. , a simple dual-zone climate control or rear parking sensors.

Regarding its mechanics, it has a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor and 395 Nm of torque Powered by a 39.2 kWh gross capacity ion battery that allows you to achieve a 289 km range according to the WLTP cycle, which together with a maximum speed of 155 km / h, increase the urban character of the Korean. Likewise, it manages to sign the 0 to 100 km / h in a decent 9.8 seconds for a weight in running order that flirts with the 1.7 tons.

Likewise, for those who want to make escapes without being limited by its limited autonomy and without renouncing the ZERO label of the DGT, Kia offers the Niro PHEV for € 21,200 with a 141 hp combined total power from a 61 hp electric motor and a 105 hp 1.6-liter naturally aspirated petrol, which although it is true that it is not the best plug-in hybrid mechanics on the market, has the advantage of offering an automatic double clutch transmission.

The e-Niro is one of the most spacious and economical electric

The Kia e-Niro Concept 100 kW has a price of € 21,800, which is valid until the end of the month and is conditional on a minimum financing of 11,000 and 36 months, in addition to including the € 7,000 of the MOVES III Plan, so it is necessary scrap a used car with a minimum age of seven years and one of belonging.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best electric SUVs on the market.

The main rival is the Volkswagen ID.4 Pure 109 kW from € 36,985 (without MOVES), a wider option with greater autonomy, but considerably more expensive. For a similar price range it is possible to access the urban Stellantis, such as the Peugeot e-208 100 kW from € 30,650 (€ 23,650 with MOVES), which have a notably lower habitability, or which perhaps is the best alternative, the Hyundai IONIQ EV 100 kW from € 24,500 (includes MOVES), a 4.5-meter-long five-door saloon loaded with space and with the same mechanics as the Kia.