The Kia Niro 2019 updates its hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions with a series of subtle details that do not affect its mechanics. The two versions retain their 141 horsepower engine.

The Kia Niro 2019 It involves updating the SUV of the Korean brand, which again has two hybrid engines – one pluggable – that we discuss in this article and an electric one, the e-Niro. It is the fourth best-selling model of the brand. Since 2016, 16,900 units have left the manufacturer’s dealerships. Among its rivals are models such as the Toyota C-HR or the Hyundai Kona Hybrid, not to mention the future plug-in hybrid version of the Renault Captur.

KIA NIRO 2019: EXTERIOR

The new Kia Niro 2019 It has redesigned bumpers both in the front and in the rear, to which must be added some optics that follow the line of the latest launches of the brand. The front ones, by the way, can be full led, while behind they are led. The hybrid version offers two different designs for the 16-inch wheels, plus new ones in 18 two-tone. As for the plug-in hybrid, it has new 16-inch alloy wheels with dark gray inserts.

The palette of colors that the body of the Kia Niro It includes nine different options, eight of them metallic and one solid. New is Horizon Blue.

KIA NIRO 2019: INTERIOR

The main novelties inside the Kia Niro 2019 they are made available by screens. The instrumentation can have a 7-inch TFT as an option, although the standard one offers another 4.2 TFT. There are also two versions of the infotainment system, one with an 8-inch screen and a second with 10.25.

Also included is a new electric parking brake and two new customization packages.

Regarding the trunk, the hybrid version has a capacity of 410 liters, while the plug-in hybrid remains at 324.

KIA NIRO 2019: EQUIPMENT

The Kia Niro 2019 is sold, both the hybrid and the plug-in hybrid, with three different finishes, which are the Concept, the Drive and the Emotion.

One of the great innovations of the Kia Niro 2019 in terms of equipment is the Uvo Connect, a system with its own Sim card that allows the driver to be informed in real time of various relevant things, such as points of interest, weather forecast or parking places at the destination. New aids also appear such as the automatic start / stop assistant or lane keeping aid.

Regarding driving aidsThey are optional such as Adaptive Cruise Control with automatic stop and start function or Lane Tracking Assistant, which operates from 0 to 180 km / hour on one-way roads. There are also others already arranged previously such as the frontal collision avoidance assistant, the lane assistance, the fatigue detector, the automatic change of high beams, the collision alert in the blind spot, the rear cross traffic alert and smart speed limit alert.

KIA NIRO 2019: MECHANICAL

The mechanical section of Kia Niro 2019 it remains unchanged. In this way, under the hood is a 1.6 liter GDI gasoline that, together with the electric motor, develops a power of 141 horsepower. In the case of the hybrid, the electric drive develops 43.5 horsepower, while in the plug-in hybrid it delivers 60.5. Battery capacity is 1.56 kilowatt hours on the hybrid and 8.9 kilowatts on the plug-in hybrid. In both cases the associated gearbox is a double-clutch automatic with six speeds.

The average consumption of the Kia Niro hybrid is 4.8 liters per 100 kilometers, while that of the plug-in hybrid is 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers. Emissions are respectively 110 and 31 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled, always under the measurement protocol WLTP. This is the same that indicates that the autonomy in electric mode of the Plug-in hybrid niro It is 49 kilometers.

KIA NIRO 2019: PRICES

The starting price of Kia Niro hybrid is 27,500 euros for the Concept finish. The finishes Drive and Emotion start, respectively, from 29,500 and 32,000 euros.

The Kia Niro plug-in hybrid starts at 35,800 euros with the Concept finish. The next is the Drive, which starts from 37,500 euros, while the Emotion does it from 39,300 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 11/11/2019 Kia announces the arrival of the new Niro 2019 in Spain. 03/06/2019 Kia presents the Niro 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

