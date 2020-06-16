Kia’s campaign, Let’s Road Trip, was created by the David & Goliath agency for the United States

The objective of the activation is to take advantage of the summer season to encourage trips to nearby towns

For this project, the automaker is using the hashtags #Kia #GiveItEverything #LetsRoadTrip #TradeUpToAKia



Now, practically all tourist activities are paralyzed. In the Great Encierro, with the recommendations to stay home unless it was necessary to leave, all people stopped this type of travel. Now that the economy is starting to resume, there is still considerable fear of infection in hotels or airplanes. So there are brands that are betting on slightly shorter crossings, like in the new Kia brand campaign.

A few days ago, the automaker decided to join the local tourism trend with a very simple campaign. The company’s goal, of course, is to reposition the sale of its cars, which also fell substantially during quarantine. In this sense, its objective is to position vehicles as the best option to move in the new normal. So that they can return, little by little, the classic vacations.

For this campaign, Kia uses the well-known user image collage method, mixed with a couple of stock images. The video tries to exploit the nostalgia of consumers for those trips they made a few years ago, when there was no fear of the pandemic. Likewise, it wants to link its vehicles to an emotion of comfort and satisfaction that, at the same time, aims to convince people that it is a safer experience to travel.

A campaign well suited to the new normal

Tourism is having a more difficult time than the rest of the markets in order to return to normal. For example, Hilton has just announced that it will have to lay off a good part of its corporate staff around the world as part of its strategy to survive. Merida has already lost one of its most important hotel chains due to the health crisis. Of course, the Airbnb case shows that there may be exceptions.

Related Notes

This is why this Kia campaign is so smart. It is a reality that, as the activation itself mentions, people are eager to leave their homes and visit other places in order to be distracted from the health crisis. At the same time, it is undeniable that there is a constant fear of what can happen if you enter closed spaces, full of people, such as hotels and hotels. The ad provides a solution that brings together all the good things about the trip and eliminates the challenges.

It is a very basic campaign strategy, but one that many companies forget in their day to day. The objective of marketing strategies is to position the company’s product or services as the ideal solution for the needs of the public. For that, it is not enough to boast the advantages of the portfolio. You have to clearly define what the problem you are trying to solve is. And also, help people to visualize how it is solved.

Advertising strategies in the new normal

More than one campaign has begun to adapt its marketing strategies to the new daily life of consumers. For example, INTERprotección recruited great filmmakers from Mexico with the aim of creating a video to give the country hope for the future. The Nordic Prisma is also taking advantage of the popularity of the home office to launch its collection for this work format. Dove has also rescued some of the common problems.

What will work in a new normal campaign? According to Nielsen, new trends among the public regarding media consumption habits have to be taken into account. Mobile Marketing points out that you must also bet on generating messages that are relevant to the specific situation of consumers. And in AdAge data, the connection between the audience and the brand must be reinforced.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299

The post Kia invites you to go for a drive this campaign, since you cannot fly appeared first on Analogik.