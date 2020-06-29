Thanks to the Kia Owner’s Manual App, users with the new models of the South Korean brand can use the camera on their mobile device to instantly and visually identify the concept of all the symbols inside their vehicle.

To make it easier for the customer to understand all the ins and outs of their new Kia vehicle, the brand’s upcoming releases will include an augmented reality user manual compatible with our mobile phone or tablet.

To offer this AI-based user manual, Kia Motors has partnered with Google Cloud to take advantage of the symbol scanner and symbol index scattered throughout the vehicle, which will allow the naked eye to know all the characteristics of the car leaving aside the sometimes annoying printed manuals.

By name Kia Owner’s Manual App, it is a user manual based on artificial intelligence and has been developed in association with Google Cloud and Megazone. Thanks to this application, the name and functions of all the elements that are inside the next Kia models will be explained to us in a direct and simple way and this is done thanks to the camera of our mobile phone.

In this way, the user will only need to have this Kia Motors application, and through it use the camera of your mobile device to identify all the concepts, elements and symbols scattered throughout the vehicle.

All this has been possible thanks to the image learning technology based on the artificial intelligence platform of Google Cloud thus allowing the symbol scanner function of this application to identify, from any angle, each control and switch of the vehicle.

The company gives as an example that if the user with his mobile phone scans the cruise control symbol on the steering wheel, the application will recognize the image through communication with the server and then display a video that will present all the detailed functions of this system.

In addition to all of the above, this Kia user manual app also has a search function, and provides symbol and warning indicator indices, all well illustrated and explained.

This Kia user manual application will be launched in the second half of 2020 and will be implemented progressively, starting first with the new models that are already scheduled to launch in this second part of the year.

[Fuente: Kia Motors]