Useful navigation improvements are coming

Kia has announced the expansion of its UVO Connect range of services for European drivers. The new features, called ‘Phase II’, have to do with ease of use and connectivity, among other things.

Kia will expand its range of services UVO Connect in Europe with a series of new functionalities that it has named ‘Phase II’. These will be available on the Korean brand’s models throughout 2020.

First, this ‘Phase II’ includes a more accurate prediction of the displacement time. Relies on historical and other data in real time to anticipate the traffic level on the route to provide the user with a more realistic prediction of their arrival time.

The last kilometer navigationFor its part, its mission is to help the driver on the last stretch to his final destination, even if it comes after having parked the car. It is a perfect solution especially for urban environments. Its operation is based on Google Maps, application with which UVO will connect and that will be the one that guides the client during the last meters.

Another new feature has to do with the transfer of user profiles of the application. Thanks to this you can check and change the settings of your vehicle at the time and in the place that suits you directly from the Smartphone. By making contact, customers are greeted with their preferred settings. On the other hand, it is possible to make a cloud backup of the preferences of each one.

It adds to the functionalities of UVO Connect with this ‘Phase II’ the one known as Valet Parking Mode, which allows remote monitoring of the car when driven by another person to check the distance traveled or the maximum speed reached. It also allows blocking certain information.

By last, Kia Live Services It will use a wider range of providers specialized in traffic information, parking availability and cost information, location and prices of service stations and charging points for electric vehicles, weather forecasts and search for points of interest online and information of speed control cameras.

