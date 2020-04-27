Kia extends its car warranty worldwide until June 30, 2020 with the Kia Promise program

Actions taken by various firms of cars as a support measure for the pandemic of coronavirus They have shown that the giants of the industry are empathetic to their customers and are looking for ways that the crisis caused by the fact affects people as little as possible.

With this in mind, Kia continues its proposal to alleviate the concern of those Kia car owners through the global program Kia promise, which makes it possible to extend the warranty on vehicles even when owners cannot bring their units to direct service at dealerships.

Kia Promise is a global coverage campaign launched by Kia Motors Corporation to provide benefits in all brand vehicles. Benefits apply to customers whose warranty expires between March 23 and May 31, 2020, or whose maintenance service visit was scheduled during that period.

However, the auto company has announced that the program lengthens the coverage period for these cars until June 30, 2020, according to the MSN Autos portal. With this action, Kia It focuses on contingency prevention, as well as protecting its clients and users to minimize the risks of possible contagion.

“We hope that this program alleviates the concern of our clients. Without a doubt, it is a very challenging period and we wish that our Kia family is safe while they are at home, ”he shared. Horacio Chavez, Managing Director of Kia Motors México.

