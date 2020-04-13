Kia has positioned itself as one of the best valued brands on the market and now joins the fight against COVID-19 by supporting its customers with great benefit, the Kia Promise program.

Kia, the Asian brand of cars, has managed in a short time to establish itself as one of the most reliable and of high quality in its services and products, and one of the reasons why it has been well valued is for the warranty that it offers in its vehicles once they have left the agency.

We have all seen the commercial in which it appears Rafael Nadal quoting the phrase “Quality with a seven-year guarantee”, which is why the brand has positioned itself with great credibility among the taste of drivers and that each day makes it grow even more.

As well, Kia has chosen to thank this warm welcome and made the decision to support its clients in full coronavirus crisis. According to the portal El desmarque, the company has raised awareness that the drama it is causing and that it will provoke the COVID-19 It will not be less, which is why it has announced the launch of its program Kia Promise.

Kia Promise is a program that gives the benefit of extending the guarantee of all its models for which it had the final deadline between February 1 and April 30. In this way, maintenance will continue to be free for all those who, in full confinement, ceased to have any repair covered by the brand. To do this, the brand’s staff will contact more than half a million drivers who can benefit from this campaign.

With this action, Kia demonstrates that, apart from designing and manufacturing ever better models, Kia is one of the brands that best cares for its customers.

To check the terms and conditions of the program, click HERE.

