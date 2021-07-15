Kia EV6: the new era of Kia

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A few weeks ago we met, first-hand, the first champion of Kia’s electrified strategy, the EV6. Its design concept makes it difficult to frame it in a specific segment, since by shape it is close to an SUV but in silhouette we will bet on a compact almost sedan. It is the grace of the current modular platforms, such as the E-GMP that backbones the Kia EV6 and that it shares with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The location of the electrical system allows a wider game with the bodies, distancing the battle so that they get extremely open cabins for their heights. Soon we will be able to test the first EV6 units but first let’s review its main sales arguments.

We are talking about a crossover of 4.69 meters long by 1.89 m wide and 1.54 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.90 (versus 3 meters for the Ioniq 5). Such habitability translates into a trunk of 520 liters capacity, expandable up to 1,300 liters with the seats folded down. But not only that, the front trunk that hides behind the hood adds from 20 to 52 liters more depending on the traction chosen for the EV6. A space that also translates into comfort for passengers, both in the front and rear seats, and that allows us to imagine it as the only car in the family.

That is where another of the advantages of this platform lies, the possibility of offering different variants of the same car. The future customer of a Kia EV6 will have to choose between two batteries: 58 and 77.4 kWh capacity. From there, you will have to choose the rear or all-wheel drive, that is, by one engine or two engines, and three trim levels. In summary, from a single model there are five versions with different types of drivers, from the sportiest to the most road-going, passing through those looking for a balanced electric with which to make their usual trips. If you want to know more about the new era of electrification in the Korean firm, keep reading the gallery that follows.