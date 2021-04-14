Kia EV6: electric vision arrives in 2021

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Little by little we are getting to know more details about the new Kia EV6, an SUV of sedan essence that has won us over with its innovative and very personal design. When you see his behind, you may think that I am talking about a prototype, but nothing is further from the truth. This car will begin to circulate on our roads in September 2021, so we can already reserve a unit for 100 refundable euros. The starting price of this Exciting SUV is 46,450 euros, which is far from being the typical access data that Kia accustoms us to. Logical when we talk about a model with premium airs, electric drive up to 585 hp and 510 kilometers of autonomy depending on the chosen system.

At first glance, the Kia EV6 looks like a fusion of segments. Its long, sinuous front end is reminiscent of iconic sedans, but soon we see a raised SUV-style body. His silhouette, however, bets on dynamic and clean shapes that denote dynamism and sportiness, with special mention to its wheelbase. Of course, if something draws attention in this elegant crossover is the rear. The fringe of tail light, which goes from fin to fin and incorporates the light clusters, it will be as unmistakable as it is futuristic. We can only admit the desire to see it in person.

We still lack a lot of information about the Kia EV6, something that helps to generate more and more expectations. For now we can talk about its dimensions, 4.68 meters long by 1.88 meters wide and 1.55 meters high. His battle, which already seems remarkable from the outside, signs almost 3 meters long (2.99 meters), so we predict a very spacious interior. His trunk, 520 liters, is one more clue about its familiar and functional essence, beyond its sophisticated and daring design. This habitability has been achieved thanks to the E-GMP platform, which supports extensive customization of architecture and great flexibility to introduce electrification.

In the next gallery we will talk about the combinations between batteries and available propellants, which will increase month by month after their appearance in September.