Kia EV6, all the details: up to 510 km and 585 hp to be a very serious electric

Kia’s most important electric car it is discovered in every detail. After a first preview of its design a few weeks ago, today we are going to know the Kia EV6 in depth. It is a very interesting electric car that will hit the market in 2021, developed in parallel and on the same basis as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, although defending a totally different approach. Its cover letter to stand up to cars like the Volkswagende ID.3, the Volvo C40 or Tesla Model 3 impresses, offering up to 585 HP of power and a range capable of exceeding 510 km.

2 battery and 3 power configurations for the Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 will go on sale in Europe this year with the anticipation that the first units by the end of 2021. We are therefore talking about a car that is presented today as a production vehicle, offering a very interesting recipe to turn the European market upside down. Despite being based on the same E-GMP modular platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV6 offers a distinctly sportier design with a 4,695 mm length, a width of 1,890 mm, a height of 1,545 mm, a 2,900 mm wheelbase, 20 or 52 liter front boot and rear luggage compartment from 520 to 1,300 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Inside we find a striking and current design, although far from the current trend where there are only minimalist lines and touch controls. Thus, the Kia EV6 offers a more conventional approach, although integrating a Dual 12 “LCD interface doubles as instrument cluster and multimedia system. Kia keeps physical controls and controls present for certain recurring functions, as well as employing a sports steering wheel design where the controls are physical, which we consider to be a positive point.

Once we get to the technical section is where we find the most interesting point of this electric signed by Kia. Its range is structured around two battery configurations and three other powertrain configurations.. Thus, to begin with we find a 58 kWh battery that can be combined with a rear-wheel drive configuration with 168 hp and 350 Nm, or all-wheel drive with 232 hp and 605 Nm. Then there would be the higher capacity battery configuration with 77.4 kWh in rear-wheel drive configuration with 228 hp and 350 Nm, or all-wheel drive with 325 hp and 605 Nm. In this last configuration, the Kia EV6 is capable of reaching 510 km of WLTP autonomy, doing the 0-100 km / h in 5.2 seconds.

One of the most interesting points of the E-GMP platform on which the EV6 is created is the fact that it is compatible with voltages of 400 and 800 volts, allowing you to enjoy fast recharge up to 270 kW. With this power, in 18 minutes the EV6 can recharge from 10 to 80% of its battery.

Kia EV6 GT

In the Kia EV6 range there will be a sporty cut variant called Kia EV6 GT. In this version the configuration will be 77.4 kWh battery and double electric motor, reaching 585 HP of maximum power and 740 Nm of maximum torque. With such figures, the EV6 GT will be able to do the 0-100 km / h in 3.5 seconds, offering a maximum speed of 260 km / h. The maximum WLTP approved autonomy will be 405 km.