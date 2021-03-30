Kia ev6 2022, an electric sports car in the ‘skin’ of a family suv

The new 100 percent electric vehicles of the Korean group, made up of Hyundai and Kia, They are generating a revolution in both aesthetics and mechanics within these firms and this is verified with the confirmation of the official data and images of the new Kia SUV, the EV6 electric pickup.

The Kia EV6 arrives premiering everything. Launches platform, launches design in the brand, launches a concept of Sports SUV and debuts a modular architecture that allows it to be from a family truck for daily use with a good range of autonomy to a racing car that can be capable of accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 3.5 seconds.

This is the new electric truck Kia EV6 2022

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup

1. New design language

Although the Kia EV6 is electric, in terms of design it is a ‘hybrid’ since it combines the stance of a hatchback with that of a compact truck and in that amalgam Kia sculpted some characteristics that reveal a new aesthetic DNA for the brand.

Starting with the foreheadIt has a very short and curved hood, with four folds on the sides, a very thin grill that joins wedge-shaped headlights and a sports pump with a rectangular central air intake and at the ends the explorers in huge frames.

This is the new electric truck Kia EV6 2022

In the sides The brand went a step further in presenting its ‘floating roof’ as it not only darkened the C-pillar, as is the norm, but also did the same with the A-pillar and has a drop towards the rear that gives it a profile very aerodynamic.

Behind, the protagonists are the lights that protrude from the bodywork and that are linked by a line of LEDs, but the tailgate with a very inclined window and the upper spoiler is also new. The bomper is an imitation of the one ahead, although it has a silver-colored insert that simulates a diffuser.

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup

2. Family or sports cabin

.

Inside, the new 100 percent Kia vehicle is in tune with its exterior. The EV6 will also offer a new interior concept in which your cabin can become a family space or a cabin with a racing car lineage.

But beyond this modularity, technology will breathe inside because both the dashboard and infotainment display will be 12 inches and the floating center console will have a minimum of buttons, the steering wheel will be futuristic with only two spokes and will have an option for a Head Up display. It will have focused connectivity to maintain the efficiency and autonomy of its powertrain and its audio system is a 14-speaker Meridian It has “Active Sound Design” technology, which is an artificial noise generator that adjusts to the speed of the vehicle.

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup

3. Compact SUV format with large interior space

.

In terms of size, the new Kia EV6 measures 4.68 meters long, 1.88 wide and 1.55 high, with a wheelbase of 2.9 meters. This makes it located between the Sportage and the Sorento but that has a greater wheelbase than the latter.

That makes it have a large interior space and a trunk with capacity for up to 520 liters.

This is the new electric truck Kia EV6 2022

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup

4. Five mechanical options for the Kia EV6

.

The ‘modularity’ will allow Kia to offer different options to equip your first electric pickup ranging from a standard version with the greatest range of autonomy to a GT variant, suitable for the tracks.

The Kia EV6 entry will have a battery of 58 kWh that powers a rear-mounted motor that produces 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque. This rear axle drive vehicle will have a power range of more than 550 kilometers.

The second option will use the same battery but will add another electric motor that will give the Kia EV6 a total power of 232HP and 605 Nm of torque, in addition to all-wheel drive. With this setting you can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds.

This is the new electric pickup Kia EV6 2022

The third variant will be with a battery of 77.4 kWh that powers a more powerful electric motor that delivers 225 hp and 350 Nm of torque for a rear axle drive edition.

The fourth presentation adds another engine to the previous one to give it total traction and increase the power to 321HP and 605 Nm of torque. This allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 5.2 seconds and have a range of 510 km.

The top of the range will be Kia EV6 GT sports variant that will have all-wheel drive and a power of 577 hp and 740 Nm of torque. That allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.5 seconds. As in all electric vehicles, its maximum speed is limited to 260 kph and its range of autonomy will be 405 km per charge.

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup

5. New electric platform, shorter loading times

.

The Kia EV6 uses the new E-GMP platform of the Korean group which allows it to have load capacities of 400V and 800V. This allows you to go from one load of the 10 to 80 percent in solo 18 minutes. If you’re short on time, the rear-wheel drive long-range EV6 can get 100km of range in less than four and a half minutes.

It also has a system of regenerative braking smart with six levels ranging up to one-pedal driving. In addition, it has a system for reverse their accumulated energy in batteries to be able to charge appliances or even another vehicle.

This is the new electric truck Kia EV6 2022

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup

6. Driving and safety aids

.

In safety it has assistant of lane keeping, remote intelligent parking and driving on the road with a level 2 of autonomy In which you can combine adaptive cruise control with a lane centering function, it also adds a slip limiter and collision and cross traffic alerts.

FACT

.

For now it will be sold in Europe and China and is expected to be reaching the American continent in the first quarter of 2022.

This is the new electric truck Kia EV6 2022

Kia EV6 2022, the brand’s new electric pickup