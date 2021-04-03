Kia EV 6: an electric with up to 585 hp that accelerates like a racing car

In addition. See here more images of the Kia EV 6

Kia already has two electric models in its range, one built on the Soul, the other on the Niro. And the latter, with excellent performance. Well, without actually making a clean slate, it could be said that it almost put the locker at zero with the new EV6. It is the first model to be developed from the ground up as 100% electric thanks to the dedicated E-GMP platform that is also used by the new Hyundai Ioniq family. And another six EV models will follow, up and down so that the customer is clear where he is moving. In addition, it will develop four other 100% electric models from existing cars.

Prices for Spain of the EV6 start at 46,450 euros for the version with the basic finish, rear-wheel drive, the smallest engine (170 hp) and a range of 400 km. Those who wish can buy, for 100 euros, a participation to join a waiting list from where the first owners will come out. But that money, which will be subtracted when the purchase is formalized, does not guarantee that we have reserved the car or that we will end up buying it. According to the brand’s website, the first deliveries will begin after the summer. Here you can see more pictures of the car.

To define the style of its body, the brand talks about features of many types of cars. For simplicity, let’s say it’s a lower-than-normal SUV. In fact, although it has very personal elements, such as the way in which the rear and rear three-quarters have been resolved, its image is very reminiscent of the Jaguar i-Pace. And that is quite a compliment. In fact, it traces its measurements almost to the centimeter, which makes it look like a medium-large car: 4.86 meters long, 1.88 meters high and 1.55 meters high. With the wheels positioned at the ends, the wheelbase shoots up to 2.90 meters (nine cm less than in the British model and 10 than in the Hyundai ioniq 5).

Spacious interior with two large screens

It is one of the advantages of using a specific platform for electricians, with the batteries on the ground as a sandwich and a much more compact and lightweight motor. Kia says that allows it to offer the interior space of a large SUV (it was one of the premises of its development) and it is not short of a trunk either. Well, for take out, it takes up to two: the conventional 520-liter in the rear and another in front that cubes between 20 and 52 liters, depending on whether it is a rear wheel drive or all-wheel drive version.

The dashboard is aimed at the mainstream fashion: two large digital displays of 12 inches each (for instrumentation, another for everything else) are enclosed under the same curved glass so that everything is more visible to the driver, who will also have a head up display with augmented reality that projects information on the windshield. Part of the cabin has been built with sustainable materials, so that it is not only clean in motion: it has been used in the seats the recycled plastic from 100 bottles of water.

With the acceleration of a ‘dragster’

One of the great strengths of the EV6 will be its mechanical offer, since the customer can choose between two batteries (with 58 and 77.4 kWh capacity), rear or all-wheel drive, five power levels (from 170 to 585 hp), three finishes (the normal, GT Line and GT) and, depending on the combination of these variables (not all are possible), an autonomy between recharges from 400 to 510 km. The jewel in the crown is the spectacular EV6, with its dual 585 hp engine, limited slip differential and all-wheel drive for acceleration. almost like a dragster: it reaches 260 km / h and only takes 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h. It is a spectacular figure, although it must also be recognized that several Tesla models lower it …

In addition, the enormous torque and the linearity in the delivery of that force allow it to outperform top-level sports cars, as can be seen in the video that heads this news. It is a test of acceleration over 400 meters and only a Mclaren 570S manages to defeat the Korean model. Along the way, they are left with a Porsche 911, a Lamborghini Urus or a Mercedes AMG GT, among others …

Loads up to 350 kWh and ‘donor’ of electricity

The comparison with the premium brands is also relevant because the EV6 is one of the few electric, along with the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT and its ‘cousin’ Hyundai Ioniq 5, capable of recharging its batteries to 800 volts without any type of adaptation. That means you can connect to poles of up to 350 kW and that the battery goes from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes; or add 100 km in just 4.5 minutes in the case of the variant with greater autonomy, in this case the rear-wheel drive with the higher capacity battery.

As is already known in the electricals that Kia has for sale, the driver will be able to select the intensity of the system that recovers the energy in the style of a gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel, since it does not provide any retention to enough so that the car stops with lifting the accelerator pedal. What is known as one-pedal, highly recommended for moving around the city, although in some cars you have to get used to how much the car brakes. There is also an automatic mode in which the vehicle adapts the retention depending on the traffic or road situation.

Another interesting gadget that is becoming more and more common is that it also has V2L technology, basically a bidirectional charger with which you can ‘donate’ part of the battery’s electricity to recharge another car or power external devices. For example, a 55-inch TV and an air conditioner continuously for 24 in a row.

Three equipments, prices from 46,450 euros

The Spanish range has three finishes. The normal or Basic EV6 is the one that starts at 46,450 euros (without public aid to the purchase) and among its equipment stands out the double curved screen of 31 cm (12.3 “), the navigation system with Kia Connect, LED headlights, smart key, Level 2 autonomous driving system (hands cannot be taken off the steering wheel), emergency braking assistance, speed limit recognition and dual zone climate control, among other elements. Then come the GT Line versions, with a specific interior and exterior decoration, vegan leather and suede seats, interior lighting based on LEDs and electric front seats, with the driver’s memory function.

These EV6, with a maximum autonomy of 475 km, start from 55,055 euros And like the basics, the first units should arrive after the summer. In the case of the brutal GT, it will take another year. The price has been set at 66,750 euros and, to the endowment of the previous ones, it adds its own design, ‘smart’ headlights, retractable handles, 21-inch wheels, sports seats with integrated head restraints and premium sound equipment that, among other functionalities, artificially reproduces the roar of the car. engine of a sports car

Those customers who enter the reservation process and end up buying the car before December 31, in the case of the Bsic and GT Line models, and before the end of 2022 in the case of the GT, The brand will give you a card worth 300 euros, valid for one year, to recharge at any station in the KiaCharge Ionity network.

