Manufacturers are gradually expanding their offer of electric cars, but there is still a niche in which they have not been profusely introduced: that of electric commercial cars. The new Kia e-Soul Cargo It is the first in this sense that Kia offers, an e-Soul now converted into a vehicle for work, maintaining its peculiar aesthetics and a powerful electric drive.

The Kia e-Soul Cargo is a commercial vehicle derived from the normal passenger version, designed to transport goods behind the first row of seats. The rear seats have been removed to allow for more cargo space in the rear and a completely flat metal floor (with hatch to access the double bottom where the magazine is stored).

Kia e-Soul Cargo cargo compartment.

The rear compartment has six eyelets to hold the load and a metal net has been installed to separate the load compartment from the front seats. The rear windows have also been modified and now, as is usual in this type of vehicle, they prevent seeing from the outside what is inside the car.

This version of charge is associated with the most powerful mechanics of the e-Soul, which leaves us with an electric car more than interesting for work. Equip the 64 kWh battery, which offers 452 km autonomy (WLTP), which can be recharged from 20 to 80% in 42 minutes with fast charging at 100 kW.

The battery powers an electric motor with 204 hp and 395 Nm of torque, power to spare for day-to-day work. Although it is not very reasonable to give sudden accelerations when loaded, knowing that with this mechanics the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.9 seconds gives us an idea of ​​its performance.

Kia e-Soul Cargo.

The Kia e-Soul Cargo is not only powerful, it comes very well equipped. Derived from the ‘Executive’ finish, it comes standard with heated and ventilated leather seats, adaptive cruise control, an infotainment system with a 10.25-inch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Harman Kardon audio system and steering wheel heated, among others.

This commercial version seems that it will only be sold, at the moment, in Netherlands at a price of 39,077 euros. Kia also offers the possibility of transforming a standard e-Soul into the charging version using a conversion kit which costs 2,680 euros. The reverse option will also be possible, since according to the South Korean manufacturer the e-Soul Cargo can be converted “easily” into a passenger version.