It is the first tourism of the brand focused from its beginning to electrification

It will be compatible with chargers up to 350 kilowatts

The Kia CV 2021 is an electric car that is currently under development. It is based on the Kia Imagine, a concept that was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Its name is still provisional, as the brand has not yet announced how it will market it. Yes it has transpired that it will have a maximum of 480 kilometers of autonomy.

The Kia Imagine is an SUV-looking saloon and is the first passenger car the brand has designed since its inception as an electric vehicle. Its main distinctive feature is a cabin with up to 21 screens distributed throughout the dashboard. It is called to become a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y.

KIA CV 2021: EXTERIOR

Its exterior offers a look closer to a saloon than to an SUV, although its ground clearance shows that it is a larger crossover than we are used to. Its entire line has a muscular appearance with fluid and wavy lines, but what stands out the most is the light signature, which reinterprets the grille in the shape of a tiger’s muzzle with LED lights, which they have renamed as’ tiger mask ‘.

The rear, with a more coupe look, stands out for having tunnels at the ends to give a three-dimensional effect, where the optics float above them and evoke the Kia Stinger. The set is completed by a bronze paint job with up to six coats of chrome finish applied by hand, and huge 22-inch wheels, with acrylic glass inserts, on Goodyear experimental tires developed specifically for this model, which are able to communicate with the car on the pavement conditions.

Kia Imagine

KIA CV 2021: INTERIOR

Inside, the design team wanted to make the most of the space and apply a pinch of humor. Up to 21 high-resolution displays have been distributed along the dash in a curved and coordinated way, so that the driver perceives them as a unified screen. According to Ralph Kluge, General Director of Interior Design, “these are a humorous response to the current competition experienced by brands to see who introduces the largest screen”, as the brand created a large screen without departing from the traditional smaller ones. . In it you can see the climate control data, navigation or propulsion data. The seats, meanwhile, continue with the wavy motifs seen on the outside.

The feeling of space is increased thanks to the roof, which uses a single sheet of glass from the windshield, as well as the rear doors that open in a ‘suicidal’ sense, with a leather and metallic fabric covering that divides the cabin into two levels . The manufacturer has not forgotten the boot either, which, since it does not have an engine in the front, has two spaces; one in front and one behind.

Kia Imagine, base concept

KIA CV 2021: MECHANICAL

Kia has not yet confirmed any information on the mechanics and benefits of its new electric, so it will be necessary to wait a few months before knowing in detail what the vehicle will be like.

What has transpired is that the car will have a maximum autonomy of 480 kilometers, according to the head of product strategy of the American division of the brand in statements to Autoexpress magazine.

That would put him above the Kia e-Niro, which stays at 450 kilometers.

The new electric would be compatible with chargers up to 350 kilowatts, so the company estimates that the battery can be charged in just under 20 minutes.

Kia Imagine, base concept

KIA CV 2021: PRICES

The Kia Imagine is a concept car, so its commercialization is not planned. The brand has confirmed that it will develop a production model inspired by this prototype. It will debut in 2021.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/24/2020 Autonomy of up to 480 kilometers confirmed. 12/30/2019 Confirmation of the production model for 2021 03/05/2019 Presentation at the Geneva Motor Show

