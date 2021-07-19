Kia Ceed: Korean bestseller catches up with successful restyling

The Kia ceed (now without an apostrophe between the last e and the d) is one of the most important models of the manufacturer. That is if we refer to the European continent, although the fashion suv has made the Sportage and Stonic eat him some ground. Be that as it may, the third generation of this compact is one of the most complete and attractive of how many options populate its segment. Now, after three years on sale it is updated receiving a interesting restyling.

Thanks to this evolution, you can keep up with heavyweights like the Volkswagen golf or Peugeot 308. Furthermore, we cannot ignore that his first cousin, the Hyundai i30, he also got “handsome” a few months ago. Therefore, the Kia Ceed needed to catch up to standardize technology and production processes. Well, now it’s official and we are going to tell you the secrets of this mid-life evolution.

The image of the renewed Kia Ceed (in all its versions) is more mature and attractive …

As expected, the aesthetic evolution of the renewed Kia Ceed it is not radical with respect to what we already know. The main changes are concentrated in the front and rear optics. First of all, we have the new logo of the brand, which leaves the grill to be located between it and the lower area of ​​the hood. The Tiger Nose grill concept It also evolves, although in a different way depending on the bodywork and mechanical version chosen.

Another element to mention, in this evolution, is the changing the bumpers. Now they are more aggressive and on the sides they integrate moldings that simulate generous air intakes. In addition, in the lower area there is a chrome trim that, in one way or another, makes us pay attention to the radar cover of the adaptive cruise control. Nor can we ignore the new full LED headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights.

In the lateral view the evolution is less important. More than anything because it is limited to include alloy wheels with two new designs and some chrome details. Lastly is behind. Here highlights the new and attractive interior and exterior treatment of the Full LED optics or the renewed Kia logo. The middle area of ​​the bumper features black moldings with reflectors and the elegant chrome line that surrounds the diffuser and simulates exhausts.

Inside comes more technology and wireless connectivity …

Inside the new Kia Ceed also adds news. The basic design lines that make up the dashboard and main controls remain as is. However, the digital instrument cluster released by the X-Ceed is standard on all versions. It is 12.3 inches and completes the information with the 10.25-inch central touch screen which, as a novelty, adds some touch controls for its management.

The strong point, as far as ergonomics is concerned, remains in the air conditioner. Unlike other rivals, its leaders have decided to maintain physical controls for their government. Connectivity is another of the sections that wins, as it offers wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, the Kia Connect application to control remotely, from the smartphone, various comfort or maintenance functions.

Finally there is security. The number of active driving aids increases with more functions. Among which we can highlight is the blind spot control or the Lane Keeping Assistant. As a novelty, its operation is independent of the cruise control. As a complement, we have the rear cross traffic detector with automatic braking or rear view camera that can be activated, in addition, at will.

Known, reliable mechanical range with a large number of electrified versions …

To finish the review of the updated Kia Ceed we must talk about its mechanical offer. On gasoline there will be two versions 1.0 T-GDI Y 1.5 T-GDI with 120 hp Y 160 hp respectively and Mild Hybrid technology. About the first, although with 100 hp, there is a version LPG bifuel. To crown the offer, with this fuel, there will be the GT version animated by the 1.6 T-GDI block with 204 hp of power and a DCT7 automatic transmission.

On dieselFor the moment, the only alternative is provided by the block 1.6 CRDi with mild hybrid technology and a power of 136 hp. If you have to talk about plug-in hybrids, the Tourer family body maintains the 1.6 PHEV version with 141 hp. The “bad” part of this update is that the ProCeed version will no longer have diesel mechanics under its hood. Therefore, you will have to choose between the 1.5 T-GDI with 160 hp or the GT with 204 hp.

When will the new Kia Ceed hit the market?

If everything goes according to plan, his arrival is scheduled for this fall. At the moment there is still data to come to light, although it should not take long to make them public. When the brand is encouraged we will collect them and we will send them to you. In any case, this aesthetic and technological improvement should not lead to an excessive rise in prices. The only thing is, if you want a diesel unit, you have to run before the current stock runs out.

Source – Kia