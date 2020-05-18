After the five doors and the shooting brake, its familiar version arrives

The 141-horse plug-in hybrid version, only available for the Tourer, goes on sale in 2020

A 100 horsepower turbo 1.0 engine replaces the atmospheric 1.4 of equal horsepower

The Kia Ceed was renewed a few months ago with the promise of being a more mature, technological and functional car. Now, having tested its five-door versions, ProCeed and GT, we have also put ourselves behind the wheel of its family variant Tourer, which in 2020 receives a new plug-in hybrid mechanics.

Kia launched its Cee’d model on the European market in 2006 with the clear intention of being an economical alternative to the French and German compacts, and renewed it in 2012 with a second generation that looked more youthful and dynamic. Now it launches a new generation of Ceed with a technological renewal and a more mature approach; perhaps for this reason he has lost the apostrophe of his name.

From its origins, the Kia ceed It has been an eminently European model, as evidenced by the initials of its name – Community of Europe, with European Design– and, like its predecessors, this third generation has been designed at the brand’s facilities in Frankfurt, Germany, and is manufactured at the Žilina plant, Slovakia.

KIA CEED: EXTERIOR

The Kia Ceed 2018 has been built with a 50% high strength steel on the K2 platform, which it shares with the new Hyundai i30 and i30 Fastback, and will be available with a five-door hatchback body, a familiar Tourer – formerly known as SportWagon -, a shooting brake, called ProCeed and a fourth more jacket named xCeed.

Due to its dimensions, at 4.31 meters, the five-door version of the new Ceed is as long as the model it replaces, and maintains its 2.65-meter wheelbase battle, but has cut its front overhang by two centimeters that have been won behind. On the other hand, with 1.80 meters wide and 1.45 high, it is two centimeters wider than its predecessor and 2.3 lower.

In its Tourer version itself has grown by 9.5 inches long up to 4.6 meters and, although its wheelbase and front overhang are identical to the five-door version, the rear has been extended by 11.5 centimeters and is 4.3 centimeters higher than ProCeed. It is therefore longer than a Hyundai i30 CW, a Leon ST, or a 308 SW, but shorter than a Megane Sport Tourer or Skoda Octavia Combi.

The new generation of the Kia Ceed presents a more mature and sober appearance than the 2012 model. On the front the brand incorporated Kia Stinger design elements such as a more ‘tiger nose’ grille and the vertical air intakes to frame the fog lights. Optical groups have also changed their appearance by incorporating led daytime running lights with ‘ice cubes’ design that we already saw in the previous generation Cee’d GT. In the side view, the waist line is now more horizontal and the window design is wider. The cargo port of the boot and the rear window are also larger and the tailgate incorporates the license plate. The design of the rear lights uses the same horizontality that we have already mentioned, they have rear daytime running lights and what are they specific to the Ceed Tourer.

KIA CEED: INTERIOR

The interior of the Kia Ceed has also been completely redesigned and offers a neat and elegant image. Dashboard materials and door trims are fluffy at the top and harder but correct looking in the lower areas. Some covering moldings and the central tunnel cabinet are made of imitation aluminum and the now so common ‘piano black’, but without abusing the latter.

The control panel now has two spheres – previously it was a central sphere and two lateral hemispheres – and a 3.5-inch central LCD screen, which can be 4.2 with the Emotion trim level, and displays information from the on-board computer, cruise control and even the transmission oil temperature in the versions with automatic transmission. In addition, the brand has announced that it will later offer as an option a digital dashboard which they call Full Digital Cluster. In the center console, the touch screen is now floating and can be 5, 7 or 8 inches, depending on the infotainment system and level of finish, and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The controls for operating the radio and air conditioning are physical and very accessible, making it easy to use while driving, although some functions of the multimedia system and driving aids can also be managed from the buttons on the steering wheel.

As for the habitability, Kia ensures that the new Ceed offers more shoulder and leg room than almost all of its competitors in both the front and rear seats. The truth is that it has given us the impression of being a fairly large car for its dimensions and allows four adults to travel in comfort. The adjustment of the driver’s seat is better if it has the electrical adjustment -optional-, and it has caught our attention and we have appreciated the height adjustment of the passenger seat, and the functions of seat heating and cooling on the two levels of superior equipment.

The trunk of the new Ceed has also grown, and offers 395 liters in the five-door version and 625 liters in the Ceed Tourer –97 liters more than before–, making it one of the cars with the highest load capacity in the segment. In addition, the family version offers various solutions to immobilize the load such as rings in the tray that covers the double bottom, rails to place an adjustable barrier, and several slides under the floor. With the progressive decline of the MPV segment and the disappearance of the Kia Carens and Carnival, the brand hopes that the Ceed Tourer can take its place as a versatile and familiar vehicle, despite not have a seven-seater version.

The boot of the plug-in hybrid Kia Ceed Tourer is reduced to 437 liters.

KIA CEED: EQUIPMENT

The range of the Kia Ceed is already on sale with four levels of finish, which are: Concept, Drive, Tech, GT-Line, which offers a more sporty GT Line appearance. Additionally, the five-door bodies and shooting brakes have a GT version, with a 1.6 T-GDI 204 horsepower engine and exclusive equipment.

As standard, from Concept finish, the entire Ceed range has Start & Stop systems, Cruise control, Lane Keeping, Fatigue Detector, Forward Collision Alert, Auto High Beam and Low Beam Assist, Air Conditioning and leather steering wheel and gear lever. With the Drive finish it incorporates l16 inch alloy wheels, cornering fog lights, 8-inch touch screen with reversing camera, rain sensor and dual zone climate control.

The Tech finish adds an inch to the alloy wheels –they are 17–, in addition to the folding mirrors, tinted windows, 8-inch screen with integrated browser, rear parking sensor and wireless charging surface for the mobile phone, as well as UVO Connect technology to provide the driver with more information about their surroundings through the touch screen of the car or their phone.

The GT-Line finish is complete with sunroof, electric parking brake, LED headlights, aluminum sports pedals, JBL audio system, keyless start button and automatic parking system. This includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Systems adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assistant with automatic stop and restart are only available in versions with Tech or GT-Line finish and automatic transmission with cams on the steering wheelas well as the selector Sport driving mode next to the gear lever.

We have tested the operation of the different driving aids And, although we already know them from other models of the brand and their competition, we have been surprised by their good performance, even better than in more expensive models. The Pre-collision system detects even pedestrians and bicycles even when driving on the shoulder and the lane assistant keeps the vehicle in the center of the road if the steering wheel is released for almost 30 seconds.

We also liked to discover that the new Ceed can equip a automatic parking assistance system with the GT-Line trim level. It is capable of identifying a parking gap in both cord and battery and perform the maneuver by itself, with the sole intervention of the driver to select the side to which you want to park and put the manual gear lever in the position indicated by the system.

KIA CEED: MECHANICAL

The mechanical offer of the new Kia Ceed consists of three gasoline engines and a Diesel 1.6 CRDi with two power levels, and all of them meet the Euro 6d-Temp emissions regulations. Gasoline is a 100 horsepower 1.0 T-GDI, a 120 horsepower 1.0 T-GDI, and a 140 horsepower 1.4 T-GDI. The Diesel is also a newly developed block that is available with powers of 115 and 136 horsepower.

Additionally, the GT versions The five-door body and shooting brake equip a block of 1.6 T-GDI gasoline delivering 204 horses. All engines are equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, and only the 136 hp Diesel and the most powerful petrol, with the superior finishes, are available as an option with a change seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

To all these variants is added a new plug-in hybrid that goes on sale in 2020 with the Tourer bodywork. The thermal part is for a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that, together with the electric one, develops a power of 141 horsepower and a maximum torque of 265 Newton meter. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 10.8 seconds, while its lithium polymer battery has a capacity of 8.9 kilowatt hours. With her the Kia Ceed Tourer It can travel up to 60 kilometers in electric mode. The gearbox associated with this engine is a dual-clutch, six-ratio automatic. According to Kia, the charging time required by the battery in a 3.3 kilowatt plug is two and a quarter hours.

KIA CEED: ON THE WHEEL

We have tested the versions of gasoline 120 and 140 horses with manual and automatic transmission, respectively as well as the 136 horsepower diesel with automatic transmission And it seemed to us that they all move with ease the 1,300 kilos that the new Kia Ceed weighs, and even the 1,400 of the Ceed Tourer. In the case of the less powerful, the 1.0 T-GDI 120 horsepower with manual transmission, we drove it with the five-door body in the Algarve International Kartdrome –Portugal– and it gave us the feeling that it shows a slight ‘turbo lag’ if it drops too much speed when taking a curve and it takes a while to start pushing below 2,000 laps. However, it is energetic from that point on and stretches up to 6,000 revolutions with no problem. According to the brand data, it accelerates 0 to 100 in 11.1 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 190 km / hour with an approved average consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 for the five-door body and 5.8 with in the Ceed Tourer.

For its part, the 1.4 T-GDI with automatic transmission is much more forceful and, as expected, catapults the Ceed in almost any circumstance and rate of turn. Dual clutch does its job quickly And, with Sport mode activated in the driving mode selector –which modifies the response of the engine, the change and the direction–, it even loses traction for an instant if it is stepped on minimally wet asphalt. With this engine the Ceed accelerates from 0 to 100 in 9.2 seconds, reaches 205 kilometers / hour and homologates 6.1 liters per 100 consumption.

Finally, we have brought the 136 horsepower Ceed Tourer 1.6 CRDi with automatic transmission on a motorway journey at different speeds and our impression is that its operation is more soft and quiet than would be expected. In addition, by stepping on the accelerator at 4,000 revolutions, it still has a little extra power, although the brand declares that it delivers its maximum at that point and the torque curve goes from 1,500 to 3,000 laps. Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 10.1 seconds with a top speed of 200 kilometers / hour and its average approved consumption is 4.5 liters per 100 –4.3 with the five doors and manual transmission–, although on our journey we have reached a figure of 5 liters depending on the on-board computer.

On fast roads, the new Kia Ceed is a car comfortable and well soundproofed. The suspension filters the irregularities of the asphalt well and, although it is firm, it is not too hard. On a twisty road, support changes occur with agility, even with the familiar body, but it is not a car with sudden reactions. It lends itself to dynamic driving but shows a slight drift if you practice very aggressive driving. On track, the five-door Ceed we liked how plump it feels under braking, where its 305-millimeter discs in front and 284 in the rear easily stopped the vehicle. Thanks to the tuning of the suspension, McPherson in the front axle and multi-link in the rear, the body hardly shows any sway, but we did appreciate a slight understeer despite equipping Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires of 225/45 R17. By cons, the direction was fast and precise and informs well of everything that happens under the wheels.

PRICES

The new Kia Ceed has a starting price of 12,977 euros for the five-door version with the 100 horsepower engine and manual transmission. The same bodywork, but with the 120 horsepower engine, starts at 14,249 euros, and 14,900 euros for the Ceed Tourer. The 140 horsepower engine with manual transmission is available from 16,405 euros for the family with Concept access trim, and 16,627 euros for the hatchback with Drive trim.

The 115 horsepower Kia Ceed Diesel start at 15,449 euros with the five-door body, and 1,363 euros more in the family version. The 136 horsepower 1.6 CRDI starts at 16,049 for the hatchback with access trim, and 20,612 for the Ceed Tourer with Tech trim.

Finally, the Kia Ceed and Ceed Tourer with GT-Line finish It has a starting price of 20,612 and 22,105, with the 120 horsepower gasoline engine, and only the five-door Ceed and ProCeed are available with GT finish and 204 horsepower engine, with a price of 24,978 and 29,870, respectively.

If you want to have the box dual clutch automatic gearboxes an extra cost of 1,700 euros, but this is only available with the superior finishes and the most powerful mechanics. The brand offers seven years warranty for all its models and, discounts of up to 6,000 euros by launch and financing in some versions.

CONCLUSION

In general, all versions of the new Kia ceed we found it a very balanced by ride comfort and behavior dynamic. Its level of finishes are on par with its European competitors, and its standard equipment is superior in most cases. With its version Ceed Tourer offers great load capacity and, in the GT versions of the five-door and the ProCeed, a sporty character very attractive.

It is therefore one of the most interesting cars on the market and that, in this third generation, it has earned the right to be considered everything a European compact on its own merits. We look forward to the arrival of your fourth bodywork and new electrified mechanics.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 01/15/2020 Kia publishes new details on the plug-in hybrid version of the Ceed Tourer. 11/21/2019 New 1.0-turbo 100-horsepower T-GDi engine. 09/02/2019 Arrival of the plug-in hybrid version. 03/01/2019 First test.

