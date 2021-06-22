Kia carnival sedona 2022 launch colombia

In August of last year, Kia finally revealed the fourth generation of its Sedona minivan, known in countries like ours with the name Carnival, and that now it arrives in Colombia in a single version of equipment. We are still waiting for you to confirm if, like its previous generations, it will also be approved to register with a white plate for special service.

Trying to separate it from the reputation of minivans as a “not cool” car and look more attractive to the side of the popularly desired SUV the brand defines this new Kia Carnival not as a minivan but as a Grand Utility Vehicle. Marketing aside, this truck makes enough arguments to rank as an ideal family car. You know, like a minivan.

2021 Kia Sedona fourth generation

As we mentioned, Kia has configured the Carnival for Colombia in a single version in which the equipment stands out: on the outside it has 18-inch wheels in two-tone finish, roof rails, moonroof, side doors with electric opening and rear hatch also with electric closing.

But of course, the best is reserved for the interior. In terms of safety the Kia Carnival is equipped with seven airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assist, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keeping & Follow Assist, Forward Collision Alert, and Smart Cruise Control.

The Kia Carnival has the capacity to eight passengers spread over the seats (with electric adjustments) for the two front passengers and a second and third row of three posts each. There is three-zone air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system with connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, wireless cell phone charger and several USB ports.

Finally, the mechanical part of the Kia Carnival will consist of the well-known 3.5-liter V6 with 268 horsepower and 331 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is already available for a price of 200 million pesos and will have a guarantee of 7 years or 150,000 kilometers.

