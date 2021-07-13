Kia carnival hi limousine 4 passengers

One of the versions presented during the launch of the fourth generation of the Kia Carnival, which is now also available in Colombia, was the Hi Limousine with a slightly longer body (5.2 meters) and a good dose of luxuries and comforts. But now Kia has taken it further and introduced a new configuration with only four seats and even more special features.

Currently only available in its local Korean market, the four-seater Kia Carnival Hi Limousine also maintains the taller bodywork due to the protrusion in the roof that gives more interior space and of course increases the feeling of spaciousness. There is a light, vents and even some small reading lights that they display when they are going to be used.

At the front of this bulge there is a 21.5-inch screen for the two passengers in the back, who will surely travel without complaint. The air conditioning of this Kia Carnival Hi Limousine is complemented by a air purifier, the cup holders are refrigerated and heated, there is a small fridge and a compartment to store your shoes while you have your feet in the special massager.

The two rear seats are reclining, there is a central armrest wide enough to be shared without problem by both passengers, with a control screen at the end, and that is complemented by the side for each one. Each chair has fold-out footrests as well as a tray and to guarantee privacy all side windows have curtains.

Mechanically there are no differences and the four-passenger Kia Carnival Hi Limousine has the same 3.5-liter gasoline and 2.2-liter diesel engines of the other versions, relegating the big change, of course, to the price. While the conventional Carnival starts at $ 32,200 in the United States, the equivalent price of this new version would be about $ 77,000.

