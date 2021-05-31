Kia anticipates the arrival of the new sportage 2022 with three official images

Kia, like its sister brand Hyundai, is entering A new age both in aesthetics as in mechanics, with futuristic and sustainable proposals, and little by little they are renewing their entire portfolio under this philosophy. In the case of Kia, the next vehicle to adapt to these changes will be the Sportage.

For this reason, and anticipating the arrival of the Kia Sportage 2022 new generation, the brand revealed three official images in which you begin to glimpse some of the most important exterior and interior aesthetic changes that the truck will receive.

Kia anticipates the arrival of the next generation of the Sportage

In these first images, the new one Kia Sportage 2022 looks completely different from the previous generation and sports the new design language called ‘Opposites United’.



Thus, the changes will be in a new black grill, which is speculated will be of enormous size, which is framed in the also new headlights with led lights for daytime driving type Boomerang, and the different shapes on the bonnet, hoods and front overhang.

Kia anticipates the arrival of the next generation of the Sportage

On the sides, there is a new high waist and clean surfaces ahead with a center fold, while towards the back is the change in the pillar C to give you a ‘floating roof’ that is reinforced with the window frame and the ‘shoulder ‘bulky on the rear wheels.

And finally, in the back a new look will also be found for the spoiler higher, a window with a greater inclination, a gate with a new design and the protagonists will be the C-shaped led lights.

Kia anticipates the arrival of the next generation of the Sportage

For the interior there is also a revolution. The third image reveals the new look for the millaré with a huge screen for him dashboard which apparently is only one curved piece and transparent and that is attached to the one that will be used for the infotainment.

It will also have new ones steering wheel, center console, seats and decorative elements in the cabin, more geometric.

In the next days more information will be revealed on the mechanical and technology changes that will incorporate this new generation of the Kia Sportage 2022 because its debut will be made in July.

Kia Sportage, current generation

FACT

.

The world debut of the Kia Sportage 2022 will take place from Korea in July and the edition for western markets will be presented at September of this year.