Artificial intelligence is being applied in more and more areas of everyday life, and cars are no exception. The latest infotainment systems already apply this technology to learn natural language, and manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz are confident that artificial intelligence will be a major source of revenue for years to come. It also serves to analyze and improve the useful life of electric car batteries. But artificial intelligence will also be present in something apparently simpler, such as your car’s user manual.

Kia and Google have partnered to advance AI together, announcing the launch of the ‘Kia Ownwer’s Manual App’, a user manual based on artificial intelligence (AI) developed in partnership with Google Cloud and Megazone.

Currently it is less and less common for cars to come with a physical manual printed on paper, choosing to integrate it into the multimedia system. However, the digitization proposed by Kia and Google goes one step further. Drivers you can focus a certain button or element inside the car with the mobile camera and the application will explain the name and functions of what we are focusing on.

For example, if a user scans the “cruise control” symbol on the steering wheel, the AI ​​platform will recognize the image through communication with the Internet server. The smartphone will then display a video with the detailed functions of the cruise control system. Applying the technology of Image learning based on Google Cloud artificial intelligence platform, the symbol scanner function allows, from any angle, the precise identification of each control and switch of the car.

As the symbols of each function are universal, the application will be compatible with any new model and globally. The application also has a search function and provides symbol and warning token indexes, an illustrated list and definitions of those symbols and tokens.

Digital AI user manual app will roll out from the second half of 2020, starting with the new Kia models that are already scheduled for launch. In addition, the South Korean firm has already anticipated that its collaboration with Google Cloud will lead to more technology-related services in the coming years.