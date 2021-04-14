Kia advances cerato k3 changes 2022

The current generation of the Kia Cerato is about to receive an update and the brand has already advanced the first images of what we can expect on April 20 when it launches official in your local market. The changes are slight and will surely also vary with those we see in the model that eventually arrives in our country.

At the moment Kia only revealed three images of the K3 (name as this model is known in South Korea) but in reality they are more than enough to know what to expect because as we say, This is just an update and not a profound or generational change.

Kia Forte K3 2022

Along with the new logo on the hood, the Kia K3 2022 also debuts new headlights with a different scheme for daytime running lighting, new grill and a new bumper with some fake air intakes. The side silhouette seems to be the same while the rear brake lights, the fender also change and the new logo is also added on the trunk lid.

Inside the changes are even more imperceptible and regardless of what changes in terms of finishes and equipment according to each version, the most “radical” change the Kia K3 seems to have here is the new one at the helm. At the moment nothing is announced about the mechanics, which in general should also be the same unless they surprise us with some kind of light hybridization, for example.

On April 20 the sedan version will be presented but the changes, at least those of the front and interior, should be the same for the hatchback version that would come later. As we mentioned above, roughly this will be what we see once the update of the Kia Cerato is launched in Colombia although we still have to wait several months for that.

