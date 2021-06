Milwaukee bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets and forced Game 7 of the Eastern Semis with Khris middleton in stellar mode. The Wisconsin guard finished with 38 points and great percentages (11 of 16 in field goals and 5 of 8 in triples). In addition, he added 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Tremendous.

