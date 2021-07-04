in NBA

Khris Middleton’s spectacular response as leader of the Milwaukee Bucks

Elite of the league, a player capable of reacting with character and talent in peak situations, and a true leader in a winning project. This is how it has been defined Khris middleton in this final leg of the tie of NBA 2021 playoffs against Atlanta Hawks, openly assuming the leading role after Antetokounmpo’s injury. Seen at times as a cold player and in need of a star like the Greek who discharges him of responsibility, the talented forward has revealed his qualitative leap in the NBA with three memorable performances.

