Khris middleton he played a near-perfect game against the Hawks in Atlanta. He was key in the Bucks’ triumph with 38 points (equals his playoff record), 11 rebounds and 7 assists. He scored 20 of those points in a brutal fourth quarter. Unstoppable:

– 20 PTS in the 4th Q for @ Khris22m

– 38 in game (ties playoff career high)

– 11 REB, 7 AST Khris Middleton TAKES OVER in the @Bucks Game 3 win! Game 4 is Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/8TedimOk5F – NBA (@NBA) June 28, 2021