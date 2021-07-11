Khris Middleton: “We’ve been 0-2 down before. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re capable.”

This morning, Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Finals will be played. Milwaukee bucks they will receive the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum after the initial 0-2 in favor of the Arizona team. The Wisconsin franchise, ready to come back, knows that one more loss would leave them with practically no chances of a ring.

Khris middleton, one of the stars of these Bucks and who is expected to take a step forward after his poor performances in the first two games of the Finals, assures that Milwaukee is more than prepared to face a challenge like this:

“We’ve been 0-2 down before,” Middleton says. “I’m not saying we’re going to do exactly the same thing as last time, but there is no doubt that we will give everything to try to achieve it. We know it is very tough. Phoenix is ​​a great team. We have to be tough and stay the course.”