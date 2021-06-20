Khris Middleton: “We are in the Conference Finals by inches, but we deserve it”

Milwaukee bucks He is already classified for the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals after winning in overtime of Game 7 of his series against the Brooklyn Nets. After a historic match, the match was resolved with a basket with 40 seconds remaining. Khris middleton, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds on his personal scoreboard.

However, the story could have been completely different by a matter of inches, if Kevin Durant’s pitch that took the game into overtime had been a little further from the basket. On this, Middleton himself has stated the following:

“We were very lucky that their foot was on the line and they hit the two-point basket. We are in the Conference Final by a matter of inches, but we still deserve it. We remained very strong throughout the extension.”