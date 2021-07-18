Khris Middleton on Jrue Holiday: “He’s one of the toughest guards you can face”

Milwaukee Bucks has achieved victory in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals in large part thanks to Jrue Holiday. The point guard of the Wisconsin franchise has achieved his best performance of the series against the Phoenix Suns to leave his team within a victory of the championship ring.

Khris middleton has been one of Holiday’s teammates who have praised him at the post-game press conference, aware of his crucial game: “When he’s aggressive, he’s one of the most difficult point guards you can face. His size, his athleticism and his skills make him a special and unique player. “