Khris Middleton: “I am grateful to my teammates for leaving me the final possessions”

Milwaukee bucks has taken the lead in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals after beating Atlanta Hawks in the third game of the series (2-1). The triumph has come through an outstanding display of Khris middleton, who scored 38 points, and 20 of them in the last quarter of the match.

Middleton felt very comfortable in clutch time this morning. All the plays in attack passed through his hands in the final minutes. At a press conference, the Bucks player thanked him: “The possessions and responsibility of the team in attack began to fall to me. I felt good. I thank my teammates for trusting in my”.