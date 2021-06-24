Khris Middleton: “For us to win I have to be better, it’s as simple as that”

Milwaukee bucks He has started the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals on the left foot after losing in Game 1 against Atlanta Hawks by 116-113, thus losing the home court factor. While Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 PTS, 12 REB) and Jrue Holiday (33 PTS and 10 AST) did their best to stop Trae Young’s brilliant performance, the Bucks needed a better version of Khris middleton that never came.

Milwaukee’s second sword ended the match with 15 points scored at 6-23 on field goals (26.1% TC) and a lousy 0-9 on triples (0% T3). About his performance, Middleton was very self-critical at a press conference: “I have to be a better player. Only then can we go to the NBA Finals. It’s as simple as that, I can’t afford to give up like that.”