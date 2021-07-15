Khris Middleton and Devin Booker, historic duel NBA Finals 2021

Part of the magic of the NBA lies in the proliferation of players capable of unbalancing key games, something that is being shown in these NBA Finals 2021. And it is that the two great stars of Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, as they are Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo, are playing a key role, but the adaptation of rival defenses in order to limit their offensive influence is causing the prominence to lie more intensely than ever in their second swords, which are worthy of becoming firm offensive referents. They are Devin Booker and Khris Middleton, two players who are making history with a chilling and spectacular individual duel for every basketball lover, as revealed by the NBA statistics.

In the fourth game of the series both assumed responsibilities and only fouls, in the case of Booker, and fatigue in Middleton, prevented them from going to more than 50 points. That of the Bucks was decisive when scoring the decisive baskets of the game and finished with 40 points, leaving the 42 of a Booker in borage water who bitterly regretted that he could not play more minutes and that his individual exhibition was overshadowed by your team’s turnovers. On only three other occasions, two players from rival teams had each managed to score more than 40 points, which speaks of the merit and historical character of what was witnessed tonight.

Opposing 40-point games in the same Finals game in NBA history: 2021 – Middleton and Booker

2001 – Shaq and Iverson

1993 – Jordan and Barkley

1969 – West and Havlicek (Submitted by @MikoPalero) pic.twitter.com/803uz60zXp – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 15, 2021

Special mention deserves the deed of Devin Booker, for his youth and scoring volume. And it is that NBA 2021 playoffs are showing that the escort of Phoenix suns He’s one of the best attacking players in the league and could end up making history if he keeps improving. So much so that he accumulates a whopping 522 points scored in this postseason, which is the first he has played in his career, surpassing the record of other debutants such as Rick Barry, Julius Erving and Trae Young. Amazing emergence of a player who will try to prolong this good moment of form to finish the job with the long-awaited ring for the Arizona franchise.