Khloé would have looked for Tristan Thompson’s lover to talk

The model published some screencaps with which she hopes to ‘evidence’ Khloé, who apparently would have looked for her via Instagram to talk about the meeting that Chase made public a few days ago in a podcast to which she was invited and in which she revealed that Thompson denied at all times being in a romantic relationship.

“He told me that he was no longer in a relationship and it happened. We talked and hung out several times, ”he said on the podcast called No Jumper.

“It was good. We did everything, “said the model in the program.

In the screenshots that Sydney shared you can see the account name Khloé and how she asks for a face-to-face chat, in addition to asking for her confidentiality, something that the model obviously ignored completely.

Which could confirm that the words of the influencer are true and Tristan again did his thing, while he seemed to be very serious with the mother of his daughter, who until a few days ago was seen with a large ring that many claimed, it was commitment and symbolized the new opportunity that Khloé and Tristan were giving each other.