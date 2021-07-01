Khloë Terae puts on bikini floss and does sexy yoga pose



Khloë Terae.

Photo: Daniel Boczarski / . for blu

Khloë terae is a model of Canadian origin who has always been in the news not only for her beauty, but also because she exposes her figure by performing high caliber poses, sometimes wearing tiny bikinis or transparent lingerie. On this occasion, making use of his daring vein, he put on dental floss and thus performed a leg lift, a yoga pose, which left his fans stunned. The blonde has always shown off her flexibility.

Khloë is currently enjoying an impressive vacation in Greece. She took several of her friends with her on this trip and on her trip she showed off not only her Christian Dior hat, but also her Hermès bag.

This Khloë Terae look reminds many that Michelle Salas, who is a model for the Dior brand, has also worn on social networks. During her visit, the model is staying at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

Here Michelle Salas with a Dior bag, matching hat. While Khloë wears a Hermès bag and matching sandals with the brand.

