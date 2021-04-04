Khloë Terae posed face down with an elegant bikini

Khloë Terae’s bikini top It could well be used with black or white trousers in a formal or casual cut, accompanied by a black or white jacket that matches this snake print design. The swimsuit stands out not only for its shape, but also for its fabric, which is why the top piece could be used, separately, as a normal piece to go out at night, and even during the day.

Apart from the above, Khloë exhibited the bikini several times on her social networks. In the last one, she lay on her stomach to sunbathe and expose her impressive curves, which were already turning red with this natural tan.

In a previous publication you can see the whole from the front. And it is that from the inside of a bathroom, Khloë model the bathroom piece to more and better. He was even seen in somewhat compromising poses. It should be noted that everything seems to indicate that the Canadian will spend a season in California, enjoying that the weather has already begun to change and everyone is ready to run to the beach.

Rita Ora had problems with her bikini top and showed more than necessary