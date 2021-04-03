Khloë Terae leaned over to the tub and revealed the thread of her little thong

Khloë terae She was as sensual as she was daring on Instagram. The Canadian model is staying at the Post Ranch Inn in California. And from the bathroom he shared a series of photographs that have left his fans heated. Terae appears wearing a set of underwear which she modeled from various angles. However, the most sensual of all was captured in a photograph in which he appears revealing the thread of his little thong.

Days before, Khloë Terae modeled from another bathroom, but this time she was in Marina del Rey. Several selfies were captured in this publication of the model. But for this session she used another type of lingerie, this time in black, and she even showed herself wearing a garter belt and matching stockings.

Here we leave you all the selfies that the Canadian model managed to capture from the bathroom just for this publication.

