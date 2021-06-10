Khloë Terae hotter than ever in revealing tiny white lingerie

Khloë terae is a Canadian model who has left her fans breathless, burning and asking for more. Threads, transparencies and a lot of visible skin … This is how the sexy blonde was seen on Instagram. With this sensual and daring set, she shows how good not only the heat of the sun has done her skin, but also its light, since her tan is spectacular.

Her followers know that she often takes off her bikini top to avoid letting the bra marks leave blank spaces on her skin. They also usually wear threads or thongs to the beach, so that these spaces are really tiny and can, if necessary, put on makeup for any photo shoot.

In other news about her life, Khloë Terae has given her fans a first glimpse, part one, of celebrating her exclusive and lavish birthday celebration.

