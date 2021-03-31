Khloë Terae dares to go out and pose in a transparent dress, without wearing underwear underneath



Khloë Terae knows how to appear natural and have Instagram surrender to her.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Khloë terae is a Canadian model of great beauty. At an international level, she has become known thanks to the fact that many of her campaigns are shared through her social networks, where many praise her for her yoga poses and her reflections. A few hours ago, he even dared to leave a message to anyone who has an interest in conquering his heart. And is that if you want this sexy blonde to be your partner, you can not behave with her, as if you were a fan.

Today, Tarea caused a sensation and made her official Instagram account burn by posing in a completely transparent dress. Under the piece she was completely naked, and only the stone design prevented her entire body from being exposed to the view of her fans. That seeing her appear like this, they only hope to always see a little more.

Note that this image was captured under the sun of Puerto Rico.

Before this design, Khloë surprised with a similar piece, on that occasion the only thing that deprived her of the nude and the censorship, were precious pearls.

