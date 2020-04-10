The socialite has certainly had a change over time, not only physically, but also as a person

Khloé Kardashian She has become a complete businesswoman and the proud mother of a beautiful girl named True. And while he has had a scandalous and hectic love life The truth is that the Kardashian has managed to grow as people and her change has happened in front of the eyes of her fans.

On the other hand, a problem that always haunted Khloé was her overweight, since this affected him for years. Fortunately, he managed to get in shape not only to look good, but for the good of his health. Today we are going to show you a review of his change.

During the first seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashians the socialite was presented as the strongest and most relaxed of the older sisters, however the public (and her family) always commented that I was “a few extra pounds”.

And it is that on many occasions he showed himself as the food was a kind of escape from his problems and whenever he felt the need to feel good, he isolated himself there.

His marriage to Lamar Odom ended between infidelity scandals which affected him severely. When he managed to recover he made the decision to start taking more care of his physique. So for 2015 the Kardashian was already seeing for her health.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s relationship ended in divorce. (Photo by Michael Buckner / . For AX

A radical change he had was in his hair, Khloé abandoned her brown hair and he adopted his characteristic blond, which he has dedicated to polishing and is now his personal signature.

She also decided to cut her hair, a fresh look that made her look younger and more stylized. Little by little she was reunited with herself and her fans loved her transformation.

While her relationship with Tristan Thompson also ended badlyThe truth is that now there is no one else that Khloé loves as her little True, who has become her adoration and has shown that she is an excellent mother.

