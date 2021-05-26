Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom revealed they are no longer friends



Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband and former Lakers player, reveals that Khloé is no longer spoken to.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / Getty Images

Even if Khloé kardashian did not leave his side in the days immediately after that last overdose that, in October 2015, nearly cost him his life, the former basketball player Lamar Odom He has now recognized that that very friendly and cordial relationship that united him with his ex-wife once the end of their marriage was consummated has ended up dissipating with the passage of time. The ex-athlete revealed that they are no longer friends and unfortunately no more spoke.

Indeed, the ex-partner has lost all kinds of contact in a context in which everyone had to follow their own path, although the truth is that the ex-athlete is convinced that his chaotic lifestyle, which has softened, let it be said, over the years, has ended playing a fundamental role in Khloé’s decision to bury forever that troubled stage of his past, abandoning the bond that both still maintained. They haven’t even spoken to each other again.

“Unfortunately, you already know that my behavior and the bad choices I made in my life ended up ruining us. Right now We do not talk to each other and the truth is that I miss his family very much. But we have to learn to live with the decisions we make, and I hope that in the future, when time heals the wounds completely, she can forgive me completely “, explained the former star of Los angeles lakers in conversation with the presenter Andy Cohen, on his Sirius XM radio show.

Just at the beginning of the year, Lamar would have said that his ex-fiancee, Sabrina Parr had hijacked his social networks and that he was working with a new team to try to reset your access passwords from Twitter and Instagram.

Just months after he started living his next love almost full time, Lamar Odom had committed to Sabrina parr and in just months he had announced his marriage: “This is Sabrina Parr-Odom. Is the woman of my life“Minutes after I asked for her hand at a prestigious Miami restaurant.

However, with her, she does not seem to have remained on good terms as she did with Khloé at the time, although the stormy past and surely also the motherhood of the member of the dynasty Kardashian-Jenner, have made that contact is lost. Lamar said he is open to re-establishing that contact whenever Khloé wants it.

