Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson just made her commercial debut on television!

The two-year-old daughter of Khloé kardashian, True thompson, it’s just a star, well made her commercial debut on television during an episode of her reality show: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Needless to say, Khloé was quite proud of her little girl and posted a clip of the commercial on his Twitter account writing: “My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!”

My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu !!!!!!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/53YB65PKmV – Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 26, 2021

Nurtec ODT is a medicine used for the acute treatment of migraine headaches in adults.

Ad shows some loving moments in which the girl gives popcorn to her mom, while the socialite responds with a sweet kiss to her baby.

True is not only adorable; It is definitely natural in front of the cameras and that can be seen in the show or through her mother’s social networks, who does not stop sharing material where they appear together in videos or photographs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Undoubtedly, there are many surprises that this latest installment of the reality show has brought with it, where Khloé made clear her intentions to become a mother for the second time together with Tristan thompson and, in addition, it is expected that the highlight will be the presentation on the case of the separation Kim and Kanye.

Keep reading: Get to know the interior of Adamari López’s luxurious car that costs $ 130 thousand dollars

Eiza González becomes the first Mexican to be the image of Louis Vuitton

Aarón Díaz is criticized for recreating ‘The Last Supper’ and personifying Jesus in a photo



Meeting of the series ‘Friends’ begins its recordings

Oscar Awards will have venues in London and Paris to carry out a face-to-face gala

Laura Flores stole sighs by showing a completely marked abdomen in a bikini

VIDEO: A German shepherd bit the arm of José Eduardo Derbez

FILED IN:

tv commercial ⋅ Khloé Kardashian ⋅ KUWTK

How to make Bordeaux sauce: French recipe

Today we travel to France without having to leave the kitchen, with this Bordeaux sauce, a classic that instantly conquers.