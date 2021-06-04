Khloé Kardashian was almost homeless because of a scam

In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, the designer and businesswoman opens up with her sister Kendall Jenner about the bad arts of the builder and real estate developer to whom she and Kris had commissioned the works of their brand new properties.

Once the work was finished, this ‘professional’ chose not to give his clients the corresponding deeds of the houses, which in practice meant that they were basically his property.

Khlo’é Kardashian. (Instagram / Khlo’é Kardashian.)

In fact, his intention was to sell the mansions to potential investors in the area.

Once the deception was consummated, which was finally remedied by the celebrities through the police and judicial channels, Khloé and Kris began an exhaustive investigation into the builder to expose possible precedents of his terrible cases, finding no less than 35 pages relating to your criminal history.