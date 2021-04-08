Khloe Kardashian talks about the unauthorized photo (aka unedited). Yup, the one that your team was like crazy trying to delete from the Internet.

Supposedly, Kuloi had an attack of cellulite dandruff when she learned that a “natural” photo of her had been published, without the 500 filters and retouching that she always puts on her images, if her team began to legally threaten all accounts , blog, whatever it occurred to her to publish that image that they called “beautiful” but that she had not authorized.

They also said that this image was “modified”, that is, so that the unwary would believe that Khloe does not really look like that, of course. She looks like in her photos on Instagram.

Anyways, Khloe took to her nets to post videos of her topless, jumping up to get her body seen without “photo retouching”, ok? Let’s not talk about the other tweaks. It’s a short video of her, that at first if I don’t read that it’s her, I’d swear it was Kourtney. Whatever!

There is also another video (I don’t know the order in which they came out, so) where she shows her abdomen, and pulls up her sweatshirt and pulls down her pants so that you can see her toned abdomen, thanks to the 5000 daily sit-ups she does in the gym.

Khloe wants to convince people that she looks like in their networks, as in her mega ultra-edited photos, obviously there are those who claim that she has body dysmorphia and that is why she got sick when she saw that an unedited photo had been published without her authorization , and now she’s crazy trying to prove that her body DOES NOT look like that unauthorized photo. She wrote:

“Hey guys this is me and my body without retouching and without filters. The photo that was published this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image all their life, when someone takes a photo of you that doesn’t look good in bad light or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after you’ve worked so hard to get to this point – and then it is shared to the world – you should have the right to ask that it not be shared – no matter who you are. “Really, the pressure, the constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and fit in with others’ standards of how I should see myself, has been a lot to put up with.” “Khloe is the fat sister.” “Khloe is the ugly sister.” “Her dad shouldn’t be her real dad because she looks different.” “The only way she was able to lose that weight must have been with surgery.” I must continue?”

Well, sorry the latter is true, there are pictures of Khloe with the lip marks on her arms and legs. The Kardashian later comes in and says that it has been almost impossible to try to live up to the unrealistic standards that the public has set for her, and that she has felt that she is not beautiful enough “being herself.” He also admitted that he loves “a good filter” and “a very good lighting” and tells fans to “do whatever I assure you makes their hearts happy.” And in case you doubt it, she puts in her caption.

“PS: Yes, I did a live to show you that this is not photoshopped.”

Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha… Ok, she’s right about one thing, it’s horrible when someone takes a picture of you and you don’t look good, or you don’t look good (even if others tell you otherwise), but her problem is that she believes that in life Real looks like in those photos he publishes, and now all this drama for a photo where it looks good, yes, the photo has bad lighting and obviously it was taken without posing. And now she comes out to show herself half naked, yes, meters away from the camera, so that they can see her toned body. WTF? Oh by the way, videos can be edited too.

It’s like when Kim was caught with her full cellulite planetary butt on the beach, and although she did not go crazy deleting the photos on the Internet, she ran to get a lipo to fix it and in less than a month she appeared thin and “toned”, the smaller and more rounded butt with a story that she did a lot of exercise, of course, nothing was ever toned, because that is their problem, they make lipos like someone who has a tea, and they want people to believe that they are so thin with the bodies of ants, because they do exercises. Puuuuuuleaaaaaase!

There are extreme lipos, they take out all your fat, they shape your muscles, that’s not a secret. That is as advanced as HD8K cameras, which make it for you and you walk away like nothing. Google it! I am not making it up. I’m sure that after that photo, Khloe who is so insecure ran to get one. They want to be an example and they are not, they are false, FAKE! The sad thing is that many young people follow them and then get frustrated when they see that things are not as they paint them in their networks.

Whatever! Khloe continues to insist that her body is natural, without photographic retouching (because others do), that she lost weight by doing a lot of exercise, diet, blah blah blah… she has strong abs and that giant butt thanks to the exercises. SURE! Do you know what is sad about all this? That she “promotes” the acceptance of bodies, positivism with the different figures and she is the first to hate herself.

There they are like crazy getting news, Kim is now a billionaire according to Forbes, visiting her skims store, getting reports that Kourtney has a ‘pajama party’ with her 19-year-old friend Addison Rae and they sleep together. Photos with their children, they do not know what to post to divert attention a bit from how pathetic this drama was.

She was so worried about being seen by the figure that she forgot her face …

