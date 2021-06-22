

Khloé Kardashian swears she only had surgery.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / .

In the past, Khloé kardashian He had always promised that if he ever made the decision to go under the knife to get a cosmetic retouch, she would be the first to confirm it to speak publicly about the issue and try to get the intervention to come out totally free. However, Khloé kardashian 36-year-old has now wanted to get out of the speculation about his face to clarify that, although many think that he is going for his “third face transplant”, in reality He swears that he has only had a rhinoplasty, that is, a nose job.

Every time someone accused her of having undergone plastic surgery secretly when a photograph came to light in which she looked a little different, as happened recently with an advertisement of hers for a brand of drugs, she insisted that it was due to her team of makeup artists, capable of altering her features at once of “contouring”.

“In my case, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s had his third face transplant.’ But I have operated my nose only once, with doctor Raj Kinodia, and everyone has been very angry because he did not say anything about it ”, he confessed in the second part of the special that he recorded Khloé with her sisters, which was broadcast this Sunday, to celebrate the end of the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘.

“No one had asked me until now. You are the first person who has asked me something about my nose in an interview, “he explained to presenter Andy Cohen. “Of course I have infiltrated, although not so much botox. I have reacted very badly to botox in the past ”, added Khloé.

Does nothing They told Khloé Kardashian that she looked like an “alien”, when he promoted some migraine pills since his followers assured that he looked very different. They pointed out to him having done too many plastic surgeries, like all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But she admitted at the time to use filters, but that her changes are due to the hormones she has taken for the fertility treatments that she has undergone. At that time he denied that he had had a nose job.

“I am very sorry that you think like this. You can block or mute me if you want. I’m just trying to help many people who suffer in silence … “, the socialite responded to an Instagram user.